Aberdeen shipowner to create 100 new jobs after landing largest deal in company history

Aberdeen shipping group North Star is to take on 100 new workers after landing the largest deal in the company’s history.

North Star will support RWE’s growing offshore wind farm portfolio with four hybrid-powered commissioning/service operation vessels (C/SOVs).

The multi-million-pound deal includes two firm long-term charter agreements and two reservation agreements for new-build vessels.

It will secure employment for up to 200 workers across the fleet, including up to 100 new roles on and offshore over the next 10 years.

North Star chief executive Gitte Gard Talmo has described it as a “landmark deal”.

‘Proud’ to secure agreement

The new partnership includes the charter of two next-generation hybrid commissioning SOVs, Grampian Eagle and Grampian Kestrel, to support RWE’s North Sea operations and maintenance schedule.

The Grampian Eagle will support operations at the Triton Knoll wind farm off the UK coast for a minimum of 12 years.

The Grampian Kestrel will be servicing RWE’s German wind farms north of Heligoland for a minimum of 10 years.

Ms Talmo said: “This landmark deal is the beginning of a strategic partnership between two industry leaders, built on early engagement, mutual trust and shared ambitions.

“We are proud to secure agreements for four state-of-the-art vessels and grateful for the trust put in us by RWE.

“Our focus is delivering world class operational performance, utilising all of North Star’s expertise and capabilities in SOV services.”

North Star increasing fleet & jobs

Additionally, RWE and North Star have signed a reservation agreement for two newbuild SOVs, which will be constructed by global designer and shipbuilder VARD. These ships will be delivered in 2028 and 2029 respectively.

RWE currently operates 19 offshore wind farms and has four offshore wind projects under construction in UK, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Thomas Michel, RWE offshore wind chief operating officer, said: “Through this long-term partnership, RWE is taking a strategic step by securing next generation service operations vessels against the backdrop of a tight market.

“Those service operations vessels are an important enabler for RWE to deliver best-in-class performance across our existing operational fleet, as well as for future projects.”

North Star, founded in Aberdeen 138 years ago, employs 1,400 people and operates the UK’s largest fleet of offshore support vessels.

It previously set the world record after securing a three-ship agreement in 2021 for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, where it now has four serving as logistics bases and accommodation for technicians, enabling safe, efficient maintenance at sea.

It moved to new HQ at Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells earlier this year, replacing its former Queens Road base.