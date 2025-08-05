Aberdeen shipowner to create 100 new jobs after landing largest deal in company history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen shipowner to create 100 new jobs after landing largest deal in company history

The company will create a number of both onshore and offshore roles.

By Kelly Wilson
A large ship sails towards the camera.
North Star's Grampian Eagle vessel. Image: Big Partnership

Aberdeen shipping group North Star is to take on 100 new workers after landing the largest deal in the company’s history.

North Star will support RWE’s growing offshore wind farm portfolio with four hybrid-powered commissioning/service operation vessels (C/SOVs).

The multi-million-pound deal includes two firm long-term charter agreements and two reservation agreements for new-build vessels.

It will secure employment for up to 200 workers across the fleet, including up to 100 new roles on and offshore over the next 10 years.

North Star chief executive Gitte Gard Talmo has described it as a “landmark deal”.

‘Proud’ to secure agreement

The new partnership includes the charter of two next-generation hybrid commissioning SOVs, Grampian Eagle and Grampian Kestrel, to support RWE’s North Sea operations and maintenance schedule.

The Grampian Eagle will support operations at the Triton Knoll wind farm off the UK coast for a minimum of 12 years.

The Grampian Kestrel will be servicing RWE’s German wind farms north of Heligoland for a minimum of 10 years.

A man in a yellow safety helmet and boiler suit with North Star on the back looks out to sea.
North Star will create 100 new jobs. Image: North Star

Ms Talmo said: “This landmark deal is the beginning of a strategic partnership between two industry leaders, built on early engagement, mutual trust and shared ambitions.

“We are proud to secure agreements for four state-of-the-art vessels and grateful for the trust put in us by RWE.

“Our focus is delivering world class operational performance, utilising all of North Star’s expertise and capabilities in SOV services.”

North Star increasing fleet & jobs

Additionally, RWE and North Star have signed a reservation agreement for two newbuild SOVs, which will be constructed by global designer and shipbuilder VARD. These ships will be delivered in 2028 and 2029 respectively.

RWE currently operates 19 offshore wind farms and has four offshore wind projects under construction in UK, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.

Thomas Michel, RWE offshore wind chief operating officer, said: “Through this long-term partnership, RWE is taking a strategic step by securing next generation service operations vessels against the backdrop of a tight market.

A big group of staff stand outside a glass-fronted building.
North Star staff outside its new headquarters at Prime Four Kingswells. Image: North Star

“Those service operations vessels are an important enabler for RWE to deliver best-in-class performance across our existing operational fleet, as well as for future projects.”

North Star, founded in Aberdeen 138 years ago, employs 1,400 people and operates the UK’s largest fleet of offshore support vessels.

It previously set the world record after securing a three-ship agreement in 2021 for the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, where it now has four serving as logistics bases and accommodation for technicians, enabling safe, efficient maintenance at sea.

It moved to new HQ at Prime Four Business Park in Kingswells earlier this year, replacing its former Queens Road base.

Conversation