Investigation ordered into major Aberdeenshire business deal

The future of a major Aberdeenshire business deal remains in jeopardy after an in-depth investigation was ordered by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The majority shareholding in Westhill-headquartered Entier, which is Scotland’s largest independent caterer, was acquired by multi-billion-pound US firm Aramark for an undisclosed sum in February.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced it has referred the deal for an “in-depth phase 2 investigation”.

It is concerned the acquisition could lead to “substantial lessening of competition” in the sector.

Entier investigation first phase complete

The initial order on both the Aramark group and Entier, which prevented the companies from integrating or transferring ownership until further review, was originally launched in April.

The CMA said, having concluded the first phase of the investigation, it was “concerned the deal may lead to higher prices and/or a lack of choice for companies which need to provide on-site catering to their staff based at sea”.

US food services company Aramark bought a 90% stake in Entier, which was founded by Fraserburgh chef Peter Bruce, in January.

Entier has grown to operate internationally, employing people across the UK, as well as in Australia, Trinidad, Canada, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

It reached a turnover of £82.5m in its accounts for the year ending September 30, 2024. This compares to sales of £76.8m in 2023.

The company made pre-tax profits of £2.8m in the same financial period, up from £2m the year before.

It employs around 700 staff.

Aramark, the US food service giant, recorded a turnover of £14 billion in 2024.

‘Significant competition concerns’

CMA said evidence it had collected showed the acquisition had raised “significant competition concerns as a result of horizontal unilateral effects in the supply of offshore catering in the UKCS”, saying Entier and Aramark share supply of around 60% in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf.

It added its primary duty is to seek to promote competition for the benefit of

consumers.

It has a duty to investigate acquisitions that could raise competition

concerns in the UK, provided it has the jurisdiction to do so.

Aramark and Entier did not offer any undertakings in lieu, so the CMA has therefore referred this case to an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry which will be led by an independent panel of experts.

The investigation is scheduled to run until January next year.

If the merger is deemed likely to harm competition, the CMA has the power to block the deal or impose remedies to address those concerns.

An Aramark spokesman said: “We are engaging constructively with the CMA and remain confident that this transaction is a positive development for customers.

“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the CMA during Phase Two.”

Entier has been contacted for comment.