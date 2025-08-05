Investigation ordered into major Aberdeenshire business deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation ordered into major Aberdeenshire business deal

The acquisition of the Aberdeenshire business could mean higher prices, the Competition and Markets Authority has warned.

By Kelly Wilson
A smiling man in chef whites.
Entier CEO Peter Bruce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The future of a major Aberdeenshire business deal remains in jeopardy after an in-depth investigation was ordered by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The majority shareholding in Westhill-headquartered Entier, which is Scotland’s largest independent caterer, was acquired by multi-billion-pound US firm Aramark for an undisclosed sum in February.

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) today announced it has referred the deal for an “in-depth phase 2 investigation”.

It is concerned the acquisition could lead to “substantial lessening of competition” in the sector.

Entier investigation first phase complete

The initial order on both the Aramark group and Entier, which prevented the companies from integrating or transferring ownership until further review, was originally launched in April.

The CMA said, having concluded the first phase of the investigation, it was “concerned the deal may lead to higher prices and/or a lack of choice for companies which need to provide on-site catering to their staff based at sea”.

US food services company Aramark bought a 90% stake in Entier, which was founded by Fraserburgh chef Peter Bruce, in January.

A smiling man stands among chefs in striped aprons and black hats.
Entier founder Peter Bruce. Image: Chris Brand

Entier has grown to operate internationally, employing people across the UK, as well as in Australia, Trinidad, Canada, Singapore and Saudi Arabia.

It reached a turnover of £82.5m in its accounts for the year ending September 30, 2024. This compares to sales of £76.8m in 2023.

The company made pre-tax profits of £2.8m in the same financial period, up from £2m the year before.

It employs around 700 staff.

Aramark, the US food service giant, recorded a turnover of £14 billion in 2024.

‘Significant competition concerns’

CMA said evidence it had collected showed the acquisition had raised “significant competition concerns as a result of horizontal unilateral effects in the supply of offshore catering in the UKCS”, saying Entier and Aramark share supply of around 60% in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf.

It added its primary duty is to seek to promote competition for the benefit of
consumers.

It has a duty to investigate acquisitions that could raise competition
concerns in the UK, provided it has the jurisdiction to do so.

Aramark and Entier did not offer any undertakings in lieu, so the CMA has therefore referred this case to an in-depth Phase 2 inquiry which will be led by an independent panel of experts.

The investigation is scheduled to run until January next year.

If the merger is deemed likely to harm competition, the CMA has the power to block the deal or impose remedies to address those concerns.

An Aramark spokesman said: “We are engaging constructively with the CMA and remain confident that this transaction is a positive development for customers.

“We look forward to continuing our dialogue with the CMA during Phase Two.”

Entier has been contacted for comment.

Conversation