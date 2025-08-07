Are buyers returning to Aberdeen’s property market?

The north-east housing market is showing signs of positivity with properties selling faster, for higher prices and even going to a closing date.

That’s the view of five property experts after we asked their opinions about the local market in the city.

The positivity seems to be backed up by new Aberdeen Solicitor Property Centre figures which showed a jump in the number of transactions in the Spring.

The average price of a semi-detached home in Aberdeen has increased by £7,000 in the past three months, as the market looks to bounce back and show signs of recovery.

ASPC figures showed a total of 1,563 properties were sold between April to June this year, an increase of 39.6% compared to quarter one.

And there’s hope the remainder of the year will lead to an even stronger property market.

‘Steady market’

Laura Mearns, Northwood owner and director, believes 2025 has so far seen increased competition.

She said: “We continue to see investors buying in Aberdeen focusing on the flat market providing the property is at the right price.

“Investment focus tends to be on the properties that require renovation where investors can add value.

“In terms of sales of properties, the market has been steady for properties priced in the range of £40,000 to £250,000, with more achieving offers at home report value.

“With increased competition in the market and a bigger volume of sales, higher offers are being made, and more closing dates are being set compared to this time last year.”

Looking ahead to the end of the year, Laura is expecting a “steady market”.

She said: “With interest rates expected to fall in Q3 and Q4, we expect this will contribute positively to the steady market we are experiencing, and we hope will contribute to increasing the volume of property transactions later this year.”

Higher prices

Deborah Bonner, Gilson Gray property sales manager, believes the figures bring “green shoots of positivity and optimism”.

She said: “Notably, the volume of transactions during the first quarter of 2025 was markedly higher than that of 2024, reflecting the green shoots of positivity and optimism that we are seeing day-to-day.

“The changes to VAT in the private schooling system have had a noticeable impact on the demand for houses in certain areas of town – particularly within the catchment zones for Cults, Banchory and Aberdeen Grammar School.

“We’ve seen some encouraging movement in the demand for flats in the city centre.

“Overall, the scales are still tipped in favour of purchasers and there is a lot of choice out there.

“Homes that are well presented and ready-to-go are attracting strong interest, securing high offers and even going to closing dates, while at the other end, we are still seeing people looking for renovation projects, particularly in sought-after locations.

“2025 has got off to a good start, especially given the ongoing economic challenges. We look forward to that momentum continuing into a busy autumn season and a pre-Christmas flurry.”

‘Uplift’ in buyer confidence

It’s a similar tale for Aberdein Considine which has also seen an increase in activity.

Graham Crocket, national estate agency director at Aberdein Considine, said: “Following a period of economic uncertainty and subdued activity, the second quarter has brought a welcome uplift in both buyer confidence and transactional volume across the north-east.

“We’ve observed a steady increase in demand for well-priced family homes, particularly in suburban areas surrounding the city.

“Detached and semi-detached properties have performed strongly, with many achieving close to or above valuation, an indication that buyer sentiment is improving.

“While we’re not yet seeing the return of widespread closing dates, there’s a noticeable uptick in competitive bidding scenarios.

“This is especially true for homes that are well-presented and priced appropriately, suggesting that buyers are willing to act decisively when value aligns with quality.”

Graham believes the Granite City offers plenty to prospective property buyers and expects the remainder of the year to be positive.

He said: “Looking ahead, we anticipate continued momentum into the third quarter. If interest rates remain stable and economic indicators continue to improve, we could see modest price growth sustained through the remainder of 2025.

“Aberdeen still offers excellent value for money compared to other Scottish cities and the long-term outlook is cautiously optimistic.”

Aberdeen recovery is ‘gentle’

Fiona Gormley, head of Savills residential in Aberdeen, believes there’s encouraging signs it’s important to still be cautious.

She said: “Aberdeen’s recovery is gentle and should be viewed in context.

“We’re seeing more properties change hands and spend less time on the market, but this is a market that has been through a prolonged period of adjustment.

“Realistic asking prices are essential at all levels if this recovery is to continue.

“But nowhere is that more true than at the top end of the market, where the pool of potential buyers is small and highly selective. Overpricing risks stagnation, particularly in a climate where caution still prevails.”

“For Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, continued progress will depend on pricing discipline, motivated buyers, and a steady hand from policymakers.

“We’re cautiously optimistic. There’s value on offer and demand is returning, but this is still a market in recovery – not resurgence.”

Alan Cumming, Rettie head of sales and financial services, believes the market still has some way to go before reaching the peak of 2014 but he remains optimistic.

He said: “Aberdeen’s property market continues to show only modest growth, with average prices rising by less than 1% over the past year – well below the 6% national increase.

“While the market has improved over the past five years, average prices are still around 20% below their 2014 peak, reflecting a market that remains relatively subdued.

“This combination of falling prices and rising activity suggests a more accessible market for buyers and a potential turning point for sellers in the months ahead.”

Property prices on the rise

Figures from ASPC show the numbers of properties for sale during the second quarter have risen 13% compared to the same period last year.

Property prices in the city have also increased 3.8% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the previous three months.

In Aberdeen, the price of a typical flat was £119,413, a semi-detached property £189,516 and a detached home £324,688.

During the past three months the price of a detached house in Inverurie has risen from £312,613 to £327,223. Stonehaven detached homes have also increased to £329,397 from £315,904 over the same period.