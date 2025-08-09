Peterhead seafood boss who turned £50,000 into a £20 million business

Growing up in the fishing town of Buckie, Graeme Tallis was just 15 when he began working in the seafood trade.

It was a start that would lead him to build one of Peterhead’s most successful fish businesses.

It all started with £50,000 of investment, and now, 22 years later, the 60-year-old runs GT Seafoods with a turnover of £20 million and 45 staff.

His family firm processes 200 tonnes of fish a year and exports 150 tonnes.

Professional football ambitions

As a youngster growing up in Buckie, Graeme was a keen football player.

At the age of nine he started playing as a central midfielder for Buckie Thistle before playing for Buckie Rovers.

When he was 15, he left Buckie High School and went to work at Cox Fish.

But it was always his burning ambition to make it as a professional football player.

At the age of 16 he had trials for Celtic in Glasgow after being scouted but didn’t quite make it so it was back to work at Cox Fish.

The former St Peter’s Primary pupil said: “I always wanted to be a professional football player.

“During my time when I was just turned 16, I was down at Glasgow Celtic for trials.

“Billy McNeil was the manager at the time for Celtic, but I guess I was just not good enough to make it, to be honest.

“That’s it in a nutshell. So home again and back to my job in the fish.”

‘Strong-willed person’

Three times a week, Graeme would leave Buckie at lunchtime every day, make the four-hour journey to Kinlochbervie, not get home until 1am, and then be up for work at 7am.

He said: “I started labouring on the floor and worked up the ladder quite quickly.

“Within a few years, I was made a supervisor and then, a few years after that, a manager.

“I went from being in the factory to learning to buy fish at the auctions.

“I was sent to Kinlochbervie on the west coast of Scotland, Macduff, Whitehills and all the local markets to buy fish for the company.

“It was very intense because I was buying fish against a lot of people who have been doing it for 40, 50 years.

“I’m quite a strong-willed person, so I just had to stand my ground and make sure the fish the company needed, I bought them.”

Business ambitions

Graeme, who is married to Emma, was there for nearly 18 years before Cox Seafoods was bought over Strathaird Salmon and he was made redundant.

He said: “I got made redundant on the Friday and got a phone call on Saturday morning from M&J Seafoods, who we used to supply.

“And on the Sunday, I was on my way down to London for an interview with them.

“I moved from Buckie down to England. It was a big move, because I didn’t know what to expect.

“But I always had in the back of my mind, I knew what I was doing in the fish business.”

Graeme worked in both Grimsby and Fleetwood for three years. It was during this time he knew he was ready to start his own business.

He said: “In the seafood business a lot of it is about making contacts.

“After I did my spell down there, I knew I was always going to start on my own.

“It was always in my mind.”

Start of GT Seafoods

In 2002, at the age of 38, Graeme did exactly that.

He said: “I didn’t know, to be honest, when I came back up north, if I was strong enough financially to do it.

“I had about £25,000 with savings and redundancy.

“My good friend Donald Morrison, from Kinlochbervie who I used to buy fish against, wrote a cheque then and there for £25,000.

“He said it was something to help me get going, because £25,000 would never be enough.

“So that brought the total to £50,000, and his words were, ‘just pay me back when you can’.

“But I had it paid within two years, because things just accelerated from there very quickly.”

GT Seafoods growth

To start with Graeme rented premises, which were 40 sq m, at Peterhead Harbour from Peterhead Port Authority and had five members of staff within the first six months.

First year turnover was £350,000.

In his own words the business “took off” and three years later he moved to bigger premises and had grown to 15 employees.

He said: “You only get out of life what you put in. And we put in a lot of work and built up the business with connections from UK and France mainly.”

Fast forward to 2022 and GT Seafoods moved into the former Caley Seafoods building in Castle Street.

£1.4m factory upgrade

Graeme recently completed a £1.4m refurbishment of the 400 sq m factory.

He said: “The building inside was 32 years old, it was in a very bad condition.

“We’ve taken it back to the bare bones and refurbished it from top to toe.

“It’s all top of the range from floor to ceiling.

“We’ve geared up the premises for the next 20 to 30 years to supply major supermarkets in France and the UK.

“I’m amazed how it’s grown. I didn’t think for one minute it would grow this quickly because we’re just a small family, myself, my wife and two kids.

“But the key to it is we’ve got very good staff and we’ve always gone down the route of buying quality fish.”

Family affair

It really is a family business, with everyone playing their part.

Emma does the company accounts and Jordan works full-time at the factory with daughter Taylor, 16, starting work later this month.

Graeme, who supplies 25 fish and chip shops across the UK, said: “Jordan’s learning the ropes, just as I did.

“He’s got a good knowledge and a good head on him. He’s learning all aspects of the business at the moment.

“And with a view, hopefully in two, three, four years, I can sit back a bit and say, here you go, Jordan.”

As a business owner Graeme has faced challenges, with his biggest being Brexit.

He said: “Brexit was the biggest change in business that we’ve ever known. It was a shambles.

“It totally changed the whole way of working for us. We had to employ two more people, just to do paperwork.

“It was crazy. So we had to, it took us quite a few weeks and months to get our heads around that. But it’s like everything else in life. Once you get into the swing of it, you get past it.

“Covid was another big challenge. To have 40 staff and get through that as well was a nightmare but we got there.”

GT Seafoods supermarket target

Looking towards the future Graeme has big plans for the business and is looking forward to increasing international trade for GT Seafoods.

He said: “Now we’ve got this factory up to the standard our next plan would probably be to get one or two more supermarkets in France and also to increase our supply chain into the UK for the fish and chip shop and the hotel trade.

“We’ve got the bells ringing here. There’s no excuses now because the factory is in tip-top condition.

“We’re looking to increase business and staff numbers by at least another 15 people within the next year.”