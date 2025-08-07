New bubble tea and sushi business reveals why they are opening in Elgin after Aberdeen expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

New bubble tea and sushi business reveals why they are opening in Elgin after Aberdeen expansion

You You Tea's Amy You, who is managing the shop, shares how the arrival on the Elgin High Street has come about.

Exterior of You You Tea shop
The new business pictured. Image: Will Angus
Sean McAngus By Sean McAngus

A long-vacant Elgin High Street building has been transformed into a new bubble tea and sushi business.

The unit at 69 High Street had been laying empty for years and its most recent use was a takeaway.

Now You You Tea is set to bring fresh sushi, bubble teas, street foods and cakes to their shop next door to Farmfoods.

What sister business Fun Tea offers in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The business is owned by businessman Quanjin You.

However, it is a family affair with his sister Amy, who already owns popular bubble tea business Fun Tea on Back Wynd in Aberdeen city centre, managing the new Elgin shop.

Why is Elgin the place for bubble tea business?

Amy says a gap in the market attracted her to bring something different to the town.

Meanwhile, being accessible to commute from Aberdeen was also attractive to the businesswoman.

Amy said: “I was attracted to open up a new shop in Elgin because I have friends who live in the area and it is a nice town.

“It is also near Aberdeen where I live there and own a business.

Amy pictured in 2021 at her Fun Tea business in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

“There was also a gap in the market in Elgin to provide this sort of offering.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time about opening.

“Also, it will great to have sushi and bubble tea as both things can attract people to the shop.”

The challenge of renovating Elgin High Street unit

She revealed how the renovation of the High Street shop which she took over in February this year has certainty been challenging.

Amy said: “It has certainly challenging to transform the shop.

“I have spent a lot of money to make everything look better.

The shop is set to open.

“The work needed done on the vacant unit was everything including new ceiling, walls, electrics and much more.”

There will be freshly made fruit, bubble and pure teas (hot and cold) and fruit smoothies will be all available.

There will be a selection of homemade desserts including cookies, Japanese cheesecake, and Oreo and Lotus Biscoff cakes.

You You Tea which is due to be open by end of next week will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 69 High Street from 11:30am to 9.30pm.

Read more Elgin stories:

Conversation