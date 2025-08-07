New bubble tea and sushi business reveals why they are opening in Elgin after Aberdeen expansion

A long-vacant Elgin High Street building has been transformed into a new bubble tea and sushi business.

The unit at 69 High Street had been laying empty for years and its most recent use was a takeaway.

Now You You Tea is set to bring fresh sushi, bubble teas, street foods and cakes to their shop next door to Farmfoods.

The business is owned by businessman Quanjin You.

However, it is a family affair with his sister Amy, who already owns popular bubble tea business Fun Tea on Back Wynd in Aberdeen city centre, managing the new Elgin shop.

Why is Elgin the place for bubble tea business?

Amy says a gap in the market attracted her to bring something different to the town.

Meanwhile, being accessible to commute from Aberdeen was also attractive to the businesswoman.

Amy said: “I was attracted to open up a new shop in Elgin because I have friends who live in the area and it is a nice town.

“It is also near Aberdeen where I live there and own a business.

“There was also a gap in the market in Elgin to provide this sort of offering.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time about opening.

“Also, it will great to have sushi and bubble tea as both things can attract people to the shop.”

The challenge of renovating Elgin High Street unit

She revealed how the renovation of the High Street shop which she took over in February this year has certainty been challenging.

Amy said: “It has certainly challenging to transform the shop.

“I have spent a lot of money to make everything look better.

“The work needed done on the vacant unit was everything including new ceiling, walls, electrics and much more.”

There will be freshly made fruit, bubble and pure teas (hot and cold) and fruit smoothies will be all available.

There will be a selection of homemade desserts including cookies, Japanese cheesecake, and Oreo and Lotus Biscoff cakes.

You You Tea which is due to be open by end of next week will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 69 High Street from 11:30am to 9.30pm.

