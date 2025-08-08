Will Aberdeen’s 7% tourist tax help or harm the city’s economy?

Aberdeen City Council will introduce a new 7% visitor levy in order to enhance the city’s leisure and business tourism.

Councillors have backed the introduction of the tourist tax, which could be introduced from April 2027 at the earliest.

Once in place, it will be added to the price of overnight stays at Aberdeen accommodation.

Aberdeen City Council’s finance and resources committee heard the levy could cost visitors an extra £4.90 a night based on the average room costing about £70.

But what impact do the city’s business and accommodation leaders think the new levy will have?

Highest tourist tax rates in UK

Visitor levies are a common surcharge across the world, with places like Milan, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam all having their own version.

Closer to home, Manchester has its own a £1-a-night tourism levy on city centre hotel rooms after imposing it in April last year.

In Scotland, local authorities were given powers to introduce a visitor levy in September last year.

Aberdeen council officers were then asked to develop a scheme for the city.

They argued it would help Aberdeen become a “leading visitor destination” and enable it to compete with other cities across the world.

Now, the newly-approved Aberdeen levy is the highest of its kind in the UK, ahead of the 5% approved for Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Conversations in the Highlands are also continuing over a potential tourist tax which could be introduced as early as next year.

It applies to hotels, hostels, guest houses, B&Bs and self-catering accommodation.

Cruise ships and motor homes are not currently subject to the levy.

It is also not payable where anyone staying the accommodation is in receipt of benefits, payments, or allowances for a disability.

Aberdeen City Council said the new charge could generate up to £6.8 million a year.

And the report said funds would go towards projects such as a new convention bureau-managed fund to attract one-off and repeat business events, as well as enhancing existing funds to attract events for the city’s flagship business tourism venue, The P&J Live.

It would add funds for large events, productions, sports championships, exhibitions, and festivals through a culture and sport partner fund.

The revenues made would also contribute to the destination strategy fund, aiming to “encourage people to visit Aberdeen, stay longer and spend more”.

‘Use tourist tax for development and not to fill black holes’

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick feels it’s vital to use the revenues raised for development.

He said: “Given well documented financial constraints, our members are generally in support of this move.

“It’s something we are all used to paying when visiting cities across Europe and we don’t bat an eyelid.

“Tourism is one of the five growth sectors in our regional economic strategy and we have seen significant growth in both leisure and business visitors and spend over the last decade.

“It is now worth £1.3 billion to the north-east economy and there remains significant headroom. Creating a significant fund that can be deployed to support this is important.

“However, it’s vital that the revenues raised are used directly on tourism development initiatives rather than just filling taxation black holes for local authorities.

“Equally important is that the administration of running the scheme is kept as simple as possible to avoid piling more pressure on the already struggling accommodation sector.”

Call to assess Aberdeen 7% tourist tax

Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) north development manager Mike Duncan has called for Aberdeen City Council to assess the impact of its plans.

He feels the visitor levy implementation process “must be handled with extreme care”.

Mr Duncan said: “It has the potential to raise vital funds to support the local tourism industry and enhance the area as a destination, which would benefit visitors, tourism businesses and residents alike.

“However, one size most definitely does not fit all. Research suggests some so-called tourist taxes can deter visitors and negatively affect the local economy.

“What works for Paris or Barcelona, for example, might be very different to what works for Aberdeen.

“Aberdeen’s businesses deserve greater clarity on the levy’s likely effects.

“Therefore, we are calling for a new, Aberdeen-specific economic impact assessment to provide a clearer understanding of the potential impact of the 7% charge, including a comparison with other levy rates.”

FSB has also raised concerns over the 7% charge being among the highest in Europe, calling it a “gamble” with Aberdeen’s reputation as a visitor destination.

Mr Duncan added: “What is surprising is that the council has chosen at this stage not to support the smallest, most vulnerable accommodation providers in the city by not exempting those below the VAT threshold.

“Non-VAT registered accommodation providers will be disproportionately impacted by this decision.”

What do Aberdeen hotel chiefs think?

Stephen Gow, chair of VisitAberdeenshire and general manager of The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen, was in favour of the move.

He said “effective investment” in promoting the city will increase the development of the tourism sector.

“A well-managed scheme that supports the aims of the region’s destination strategy will drive continued growth of Aberdeen’s visitor economy,” he said.

“Aberdeen welcomed 2.2 million overnight visits in 2024, contributing to an economic impact from tourism of over £500m.

“The headroom for growth in the leisure and conference sectors will be fulfilled through effective investment in promotion, events, and development of the tourism sector.”

Frank Whitaker is general manager of the Park Inn by Radisson and chair of Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association.

He said the scheme must be “cost neutral” to the accommodation providers collecting the levy.

He said: “It is important to recognise that the hotel industry will collect the largest share of the levy funds available for council investment.

“Accommodation providers will also face daily expenses once the scheme is live, including commissions paid to third parties based on the levy portion of hotel rates.

“The scheme must be cost neutral, structured to allow accommodation providers to recover these costs.

“It is important that the scheme is agile enough to adapt to any Scottish Government amendments resulting from insights gained during the first three years of Edinburgh’s visitor levy scheme, ensuring it can be adapted accordingly within Aberdeen’s initial three-year period.”