Former Stewart Milne workers share £1 million payout after Aberdeen firm’s collapse

Scores of Aberdeen workers will receive compensation following the employment tribunal claim.

By Kelly Wilson
The firm went bust in 2024. Image: DC Thomson
Stewart Milne headquarters in Westhill. Image: DC Thomson

Nearly 100 former Aberdeen-based Stewart Milne workers will receive part of a £1 million payout following the company’s collapse.

The former employees have been awarded around £5,000 each after taking legal action.

Stewart Milne Group (SMG) went into administration in January last year with 217 workers made redundant.

Unite the Union raised the legal action on behalf of its members, including around 90 based in Aberdeen, who have now been awarded eight weeks’ pay.

‘Relief’ for former employees

A protective award is a penalty awarded by an employment tribunal against an employer for not complying with the collective redundancy consultation requirements.

Due to the company going into liquidation the amount which can be paid out is capped at eight weeks pay and £643 per week.

Paul Kissen, an employment lawyer at Thompsons Solicitors, acted on behalf of Unite the Union.

He said: “Even though you can assure people that this money’s coming, when it takes 18 months, anyone’s going to be doubtful. So it was a sense of relief when the payment came in the end.

“A lot of people don’t know anything about the protective award because it’s not something the administrators or liquidators of the company let the employees know about.

Paul Kissen, from Thompsons Solicitors. Image: Thompsons Solicitors

“They don’t have to. It’s not part of their job to inform people about a claim they could make against them.

“So, people got in touch with us and we also got in touch with whoever we were able to speak to.”

‘Entire workforce’ involved

Unite the Union held a meeting in both Aberdeen and Dundee last year, and both were very well attended.

Mr Kissen said: “Through Unite the Union we had virtually the entire workforce involved.

“It really was a multi-pronged kind of approach to get everyone involved.

Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen.
Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Regardless of anyone’s situation, there is simply no reason for anyone not to join a protective award claim when they have the possibility of joining it, because it’s money they’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain by making the claim.

“When a company goes into liquidation like this, or administration, and there’s been no consultation, then it’s pretty much guaranteed that the claim will be successful.”

Mountains of debt

Steven Dillon from Unite the Union said: “I’m happy the workers got something, but would have liked it to be a bit more.

“If you take into consideration the length of service all these people worked at Stewart Milne, I’d have expected more than just the basic award.”

SMG left a nine-figure debt mountain in its wake when it ceased trading.

Hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff lodged claims worth more than £33.4m in the first six months of the administration.

That’s on top of £107.9m owed to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

Administrators Teneo has said it only expects to make payments to secured creditors.

