New headquarters planned for Inverurie transport firm after acquisition

The UK shipping firm said the deal "marks a major step forward" in the company’s growth strategy.

By Alex Banks
GIF Transport director Brian Pirie, Williams Shipping logistic general manager David Nightingale, GIF Transport director Kevin Lawrie and Williams Shipping logistics managing director Jonathan Williams. Image: Williams Shipping
An Inverurie transport firm has been acquired for an undisclosed sum as part of a UK shipping company’s expansion plans.

GIF Transport and Logistics will now be run by Williams Shipping, which has also bought a significant parcel of land in Dyce.

The Dyce land is set to become GIF’s new headquarters and will also home numerous other services.

Williams Shipping said the deals marks a major step forward in the company’s long-term growth strategy.

The Aberdeenshire company moves goods across the UK and Europe using its fleet of trucks.

It offers services such as same-day deliveries as well as transport hazardous goods.

Williams Shipping said operations at the Inverurie firm will remain unchanged and it will continue to trade under its current name.

Package deal

Williams Shipping managing director Jonathan Williams said the two firms already had a solid working relationship before the acquisition.

Existing staff have been retained as part of the deal, in order to ensure “reliability for all customers.”

Mr Williams said: “This new partnership is built on shared values and a joint commitment to delivering first-class service.

“By combining the strengths of both companies, we’re creating a stronger foundation for future growth while ensuring that customers continue to receive the high standards they expect.”

The two firms will now work closer together.

GIF said it views the new partnership as an opportunity to strengthen while also continuing to support its current customer base.

GIF director Brian Pirie said: “This allows us to maintain the exceptional service our customers rely on.

“While also securing the long-term growth and sustainability of the company.

“Together, Williams Shipping and GIF will collaborate closely to build on their strong reputations and deliver enhanced value to customers across the UK logistics sector.”

Williams Shipping also buy Dyce site

As well as purchasing GIF, Williams Shipping has also acquired a new site in Dyce which will allow it to enhance its offerings in the north-east.

It will become a “critical operations hub” for several of its services.

GIF Transport will use it as its new headquarters, adding warehouse space. It will also be used by Williams Marine Lubricants and Willbox.

Mr Williams said: “Aberdeen remains a vibrant marine and logistics hub with a wealth of skills and knowledge across many key sectors.

“The region is at the forefront of the energy transition and home to Europe’s leading marine support centres for the offshore energy industry.”

The Aberdeen site is expected to become operational later this year, with phased development plans already underway.

