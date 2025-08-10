What is next for these 5 Highland pubs now on the market?

Ever fancied pulling pints in your own Highland pub? Now could be your chance, as we’ve picked out five from across the region which are up for sale.

From well-known city centre venues ready to go to neighbourhood boozers looking for a little bit of TLC, each has its own unique offerings.

Could this be your chance to switch from one side of the bar to the other?

1. Johnny Foxes, Inverness – offers invited

Down by the riverside in Inverness, Johnny Foxes is an iconic Inverness pub which has been a staple of an Inverness night out since 1997.

Located on Bank Street, it also features The Den, which claims to be the only nightclub in Inverness.

Don Lawson, who has owned the Inverness pub for 28 years, has listed it for sale.

Johnny Foxes has the capacity for 520 people and also includes a restaurant.

The selling agent has called it “without doubt one of the most iconic and exciting opportunities on the Scottish hospitality scene”.

2. The Market Bar, Inverness – £415,000

Market Bar, on Church Street, first hit the market in 2020 at offers over £695,000 which has been reduced several times.

The pub has hosted big names such as The Proclaimers, Amy Macdonald, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly over the years.

The building it sits in dates back to 1740, retaining many of its original features.

The Market Bar can accommodate up to 120 guests and has an extra floor which could be redeveloped by new owners.

3. The Crofter, Fort William – £1.4 million

The Crofter Bar and Restaurant on High Street in Fort William has been described by sellers as “one of the best pubs we have come across in recent years”.

The restaurant has the capacity to fit 50 people in and the sale also includes a four-bed and two-bed flat above the premises.

New ownership is sought for the award-winning bar after 20 years in the same hands, with the current owner looking to retire.

The selling agent has called it ” a tremendous opportunity to take on an extremely well-run and well-established business that continues to grow year-on-year”.

4. Crown Bar, Wick – £205,000

Further north, the Crown Bar in Wick is on the market. A traditional pub which dates back to the early 1880s, it sits in the heart of Market Square.

Known locally as The Crown, it spans over four floors with a basement, main bar, restaurant and kitchen.

The ground floor and restaurant each have space for 60 people to sit, with a juke box and pool table keeping punters entertained.

5. Inver Inn Bar and Kitchen, Inver – £160,000

If you’re looking to pour pints in a small village, like Inver, this could be the one for you.

The Inver Inn Bar and Kitchen is a traditional inn which sits on the shoreline between Portmahomack and Tain.

It’s a single-storey property, with room for up to 24 diners in its restaurant, featuring a rustic wooden bar.

There is also room for a further 24 in the public bar, which can be accessed through the same hallway in the building.