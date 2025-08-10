What is next for these 5 Highland pubs now on the market?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

What is next for these 5 Highland pubs now on the market?

Several well-known bars, including Johnny Foxes in Inverness, are up for grabs.

Johnny Foxes is among the most popular pubs up for sale. Image: DC Thomson.
Johnny Foxes is among the most popular pubs up for sale. Image: DC Thomson.
By Alex Banks

Ever fancied pulling pints in your own Highland pub? Now could be your chance, as we’ve picked out five from across the region which are up for sale.

From well-known city centre venues ready to go to neighbourhood boozers looking for a little bit of TLC, each has its own unique offerings.

Could this be your chance to switch from one side of the bar to the other?

1. Johnny Foxes, Inverness – offers invited

Johnny Foxes and The Den have been a staple of Inverness nightlife for more than a decade. Credit: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Down by the riverside in Inverness, Johnny Foxes is an iconic Inverness pub which has been a staple of an Inverness night out since 1997.

Located on Bank Street, it also features The Den,  which claims to be the only nightclub in Inverness.

Don Lawson, who has owned the Inverness pub for 28 years, has listed it for sale.

Johnny Foxes has the capacity for 520 people and also includes a restaurant.

The selling agent has called it “without doubt one of the most iconic and exciting opportunities on the Scottish hospitality scene”.

2. The Market Bar, Inverness – £415,000

The Inverness pub is up for sale, and has seen its price slashed on a number of occasions. Image: ASG Commercial.

Market Bar, on Church Street, first hit the market in 2020 at offers over £695,000 which has been reduced several times.

The pub has hosted big names such as The Proclaimers, Amy Macdonald, Paolo Nutini and Billy Connolly over the years.

The building it sits in dates back to 1740, retaining many of its original features.

The Market Bar can accommodate up to 120 guests and has an extra floor which could be redeveloped by new owners.

3. The Crofter, Fort William – £1.4 million

The north-west pub has raving reviews from locals. Image: Scottish Business Agency

The Crofter Bar and Restaurant on High Street in Fort William has been described by sellers as “one of the best pubs we have come across in recent years”.

The restaurant has the capacity to fit 50 people in and the sale also includes a four-bed and two-bed flat above the premises.

New ownership is sought for the award-winning bar after 20 years in the same hands, with the current owner looking to retire.

The selling agent has called it ” a tremendous opportunity to take on an extremely well-run and well-established business that continues to grow year-on-year”.

4. Crown Bar, Wick – £205,000

Inside the Highland pub up for sale, which is popular with Wick locals. Image: Yvonne Fitzgerald Properties

Further north, the Crown Bar in Wick is on the market. A traditional pub which dates back to the early 1880s, it sits in the heart of Market Square.

Known locally as The Crown, it spans over four floors with a basement, main bar, restaurant and kitchen.

The ground floor and restaurant each have space for 60 people to sit, with a juke box and pool table keeping punters entertained.

5. Inver Inn Bar and Kitchen, Inver – £160,000

Looking for something rural? This Highland pub which is up for sale could be the one for you. Image: Christie and Co

If you’re looking to pour pints in a small village, like Inver, this could be the one for you.

The Inver Inn Bar and Kitchen is a traditional inn which sits on the shoreline between Portmahomack and Tain.

It’s a single-storey property, with room for up to 24 diners in its restaurant, featuring a rustic wooden bar.

There is also room for a further 24 in the public bar, which can be accessed through the same hallway in the building.

Conversation