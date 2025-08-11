Aberdeen mother-daughter duo blossom into success with flower shop

An Aberdeen mother-and-daughter duo have been turning petals into profit for 20 years.

Susan Stevenson and daughter Emma run Flowerscene in Bucksburn, buying, designing and creating their own style.

The pair craft together in order to keep their flowers stock fresh and long lasting, with customers expecting a high quality product.

Susan answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did we start in business?

As bench-trained florists, my daughter Emma and I took over an existing business in 2005.

This gave us an opportunity to buy, design and create our own style of floristry, stocking a wide variety of blooms and foliage at Flowerscene in Aberdeen.

How did you get to where you are today?

We purchase good quality flowers and foliage. Our customers expect it.

To keep our stock fresh and long lasting, we take meticulous care of our vases and water, knowing exactly what each variety benefits from.

By putting as much effort into every piece that leaves our shop – large or small – we know our customers are getting the best we can do for them at all times.

Who helped you?

We’ve built this business up by our own hard work and desire to learn and adapt to changing ideas about our ever-evolving industry.

We’re members of The Good Florist Guide, which is a peer-appointing membership.

Fellow florists are a great help, and we support one another especially during difficult or trying times. We work long, often unsociable hours, so the support and understanding we receive from our families is always welcomed.

We’re also members of the Federation of Small Businesses, with access to many resources and tools which save us time and money.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

We received incredible advice from our suppliers, growers, and fellow florists.

Emma is especially interested in knowing the science and background of all the flowers we stock.

Different blooms and foliage may require different treatments, and by applying this knowledge to our stock we maintain their vase life and can pass on our knowledge to our customers.

What is your biggest mistake?

Initially, overstaffing was a big mistake, as was employing the wrong person for certain roles. It’s a hard lesson but one we won’t make again.

What is your greatest achievement?

Working as a team and seeing Emma blossom from a junior florist to a talented, creative designer.

She’s entered competitions at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, both as a junior and senior entrant, and as a demonstrator.

Emma has achieved so much over the years. I’m always in the background with annoying bits of advice or pointing out where a flower head should be.

My advice is not always welcomed, but we’re a great team.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’ve survived many challenges that all small businesses have encountered, and we continue to provide the same high quality and expert advice to our customers. Our aim is to continue flourishing for many years to come.