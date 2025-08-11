Aberdeen mother-daughter duo blossom into success with flower shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen mother-daughter duo blossom into success with flower shop

Susan Stevenson and her daughter Emma have been operating for two decades.

Susan and Emma Stevenson. Image: DCT Design/Kami Thomson
Susan and Emma Stevenson. Image: DCT Design/Kami Thomson
By Alex Banks

An Aberdeen mother-and-daughter duo have been turning petals into profit for 20 years.

Susan Stevenson and daughter Emma run Flowerscene in Bucksburn, buying, designing and creating their own style.

The pair craft together in order to keep their flowers stock fresh and long lasting, with customers expecting a high quality product.

Susan answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did we start in business?

As bench-trained florists, my daughter Emma and I took over an existing business in 2005.

This gave us an opportunity to buy, design and create our own style of floristry, stocking a wide variety of blooms and foliage at Flowerscene in Aberdeen.

How did you get to where you are today?

We purchase good quality flowers and foliage. Our customers expect it.

To keep our stock fresh and long lasting, we take meticulous care of our vases and water, knowing exactly what each variety benefits from.

By putting as much effort into every piece that leaves our shop – large or small – we know our customers are getting the best we can do for them at all times.

Who helped you?

We’ve built this business up by our own hard work and desire to learn and adapt to changing ideas about our ever-evolving industry.

We’re members of The Good Florist Guide, which is a peer-appointing membership.

Fellow florists are a great help, and we support one another especially during difficult or trying times. We work long, often unsociable hours, so the support and understanding we receive from our families is always welcomed.

Emma and Susan Stevenson of Flowerscene. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We’re also members of the Federation of Small Businesses, with access to many resources and tools which save us time and money.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

We received incredible advice from our suppliers, growers, and fellow florists.

Emma is especially interested in knowing the science and background of all the flowers we stock.

Different blooms and foliage may require different treatments, and by applying this knowledge to our stock we maintain their vase life and can pass on our knowledge to our customers.

What is your biggest mistake?

Initially, overstaffing was a big mistake, as was employing the wrong person for certain roles. It’s a hard lesson but one we won’t make again.

What is your greatest achievement?

Working as a team and seeing Emma blossom from a junior florist to a talented, creative designer.

She’s entered competitions at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, both as a junior and senior entrant, and as a demonstrator.

Emma has achieved so much over the years. I’m always in the background with annoying bits of advice or pointing out where a flower head should be.

Emma and Susan Stevenson inside the shop. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

My advice is not always welcomed, but we’re a great team.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’ve survived many challenges that all small businesses have encountered, and we continue to provide the same high quality and expert advice to our customers. Our aim is to continue flourishing for many years to come.

Conversation