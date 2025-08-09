First look at transformed Eastgate food court offering with Inverness venue opening this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

First look at transformed Eastgate food court offering with Inverness venue opening this weekend

A "significant six-figure sum" has been invested in Scran Kitchen which will offer smash burgers, asian style noodles, tacos and more.

Scott Murray outside the transformed food court. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
Scott Murray outside the transformed food court. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

Eastgate food court will re-open to the public this weekend for the first time since February after a major transformation.

Scott Murray, who runs Cru Hospitality, is behind the new-look food court, now known as Scran Kitchen.

The Eastgate Shopping Centre was left without anything in the space in February, when Loch & Larder pulled out.

However, Scott is feeling confident of success at Scran Kitchen.

A “significant” six-figure sum has been spent on transforming the unit.

And ahead of its opening, I was lucky enough to be invited along to test out some of the offerings on its menu.

Food for thought

Upon arrival, you could notice a major difference to the food court and its vibe. Trees add a bit of greenery to the scene. The DJ booth also added energy to the venue.

The Falcon’s Return continues to be a centre piece, but now more subtle and surrounded by seating.

Once in, it was time to have a look at the menu. While there have been plenty of complaints about the food court in the past, one which shouldn’t return is about a lack of options.

There are 45 different options on the menu, ranging from wings, and loaded fries to pizzas and smash burgers.

The sizeable Scran Kitchen menu. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Scott said: “When you look at the negative comments about the food court, they would say it was too open, not enough options and cold.

“So we addressed those by breaking it into cosy small spaces and offering more on the menu.

“So we took all of the negative comments and constructive comments as well and we tried to address every single one of them.”

The chicken and noodle pot which we had a taste of. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson
We also tried the sticky Irn Bru chicken wings and nuggets. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Before we were seated, everyone was offered a glass of prosecco. Scran Kitchen also saw an alcohol license approved, which is new to the Eastgate.

The business has an extensive list of beers, wines and cocktails. Unfortunately I was driving, so it was a Pepsi Max for me.

Scott added: “This can be somewhere you come with friends or work away quietly on your laptop.

“Somewhere you pop into after doing some shopping and grab a drink before your train home.

“I think what we’ve delivered addresses previous issues and adds a whole new dynamic to the food court.”

New Eastgate Food court open this weekend

Scott revealed this weekend the food court will operate at a restricted capacity in order to get the 25 new staff up to speed while retaining quality.

However, once fully operational, which he hopes will be from Monday, the venue can seat more than 200 people at once.

Scott couldn’t go too in-depth on how much he has invested in the transformation, however did go as far as to say it was “a significant six-figure sum”.

It was all smiles for Scott Murray as he poured a glass of prosecco. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

Scott said: “It has been about 18 months of hard work in order to get this all together; planning, design and everything else. And this is just the beginning.

“We’ve worked really closely with the Eastgate Centre and it has been a really good partnership in order to deliver what everyone wanted.”

The food court will open during normal Eastgate centre hours, but Scott said there is scope for night events, which he is in discussions over.

The transformed bar area, which features stools. Image: Alex Banks/DC Thomson

It is the first time the new food court has had people in. Looking around there were plenty of smiles, and even more empty taste pots.

Scott said: “It’s great to see, you never know how people will turn out to support something like this. Hopefully, it is a sign of what’s to come.

“I know a lot of people haven’t had the best experience with the food court, but I hope they’re able to put that behind them and can give us a chance.”

Conversation