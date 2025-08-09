First look at transformed Eastgate food court offering with Inverness venue opening this weekend

Eastgate food court will re-open to the public this weekend for the first time since February after a major transformation.

Scott Murray, who runs Cru Hospitality, is behind the new-look food court, now known as Scran Kitchen.

The Eastgate Shopping Centre was left without anything in the space in February, when Loch & Larder pulled out.

However, Scott is feeling confident of success at Scran Kitchen.

And ahead of its opening, I was lucky enough to be invited along to test out some of the offerings on its menu.

Food for thought

Upon arrival, you could notice a major difference to the food court and its vibe. Trees add a bit of greenery to the scene. The DJ booth also added energy to the venue.

The Falcon’s Return continues to be a centre piece, but now more subtle and surrounded by seating.

Once in, it was time to have a look at the menu. While there have been plenty of complaints about the food court in the past, one which shouldn’t return is about a lack of options.

There are 45 different options on the menu, ranging from wings, and loaded fries to pizzas and smash burgers.

Scott said: “When you look at the negative comments about the food court, they would say it was too open, not enough options and cold.

“So we addressed those by breaking it into cosy small spaces and offering more on the menu.

“So we took all of the negative comments and constructive comments as well and we tried to address every single one of them.”

Before we were seated, everyone was offered a glass of prosecco. Scran Kitchen also saw an alcohol license approved, which is new to the Eastgate.

The business has an extensive list of beers, wines and cocktails. Unfortunately I was driving, so it was a Pepsi Max for me.

Scott added: “This can be somewhere you come with friends or work away quietly on your laptop.

“Somewhere you pop into after doing some shopping and grab a drink before your train home.

“I think what we’ve delivered addresses previous issues and adds a whole new dynamic to the food court.”

New Eastgate Food court open this weekend

Scott revealed this weekend the food court will operate at a restricted capacity in order to get the 25 new staff up to speed while retaining quality.

However, once fully operational, which he hopes will be from Monday, the venue can seat more than 200 people at once.

Scott couldn’t go too in-depth on how much he has invested in the transformation, however did go as far as to say it was “a significant six-figure sum”.

Scott said: “It has been about 18 months of hard work in order to get this all together; planning, design and everything else. And this is just the beginning.

“We’ve worked really closely with the Eastgate Centre and it has been a really good partnership in order to deliver what everyone wanted.”

The food court will open during normal Eastgate centre hours, but Scott said there is scope for night events, which he is in discussions over.

It is the first time the new food court has had people in. Looking around there were plenty of smiles, and even more empty taste pots.

Scott said: “It’s great to see, you never know how people will turn out to support something like this. Hopefully, it is a sign of what’s to come.

“I know a lot of people haven’t had the best experience with the food court, but I hope they’re able to put that behind them and can give us a chance.”