Bakery chain Greggs eyes new Portlethen store

Bakery chain Greggs is eyeing a new store in Portlethen.

The pastry giant, famous for its sausage rolls and steak bakes, is advertising jobs in the Aberdeenshire town.

Several adverts have appeared on the Greggs website for positions at an outlet at 1 Muirend Court, in the former Ashvale chip shop.

Jobs being advertised include a shift manager and team members.

The former Ashvale unit has been on the market but is said to be under offer.

No further details have yet been revealed.

The chain has been expanding across the north-east in recent years, including a new branch at Union Square in Aberdeen, which opened in April.

The nearest stores to Portlethen are in Aberdeen or Stonehaven.

The former Ashvale takeaway is reopening as the new Portlethen Chipper next door, later this month.

A spokesperson from Greggs said: “Greggs is always looking into new shop locations.

“While we are unable to confirm anything at the moment, we will share any information in due course.”