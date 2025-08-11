Aberdeenshire finance firm opens new Banchory office to help with ‘growing demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Aberdeenshire finance firm opens new Banchory office to help with ‘growing demand’

Structured Financial Planning supports more than 300 clients and saw the Banchory office as a "natural step".

By Alex Banks
Sammy Birnie, Neil Stewart and Anna Brown make up the new Banchory team. Image: Structured Financial Planning
An Aberdeenshire finance firm has opened the doors of its new Banchory office.

Structured Financial Planning was founded in Banff more than 20 years ago and has now opened a second location on Banchory’s High Street.

The firm provides a range of services including advice and support on investments, savings, and protection.

Supporting more than 300 clients, the Banff firm said a growing customer base means a new office in Deeside is a “natural step” in its evolution.

Managing director Richard Evans said there is also more demand for local face-to-face meetings.

Supporting Aberdeenshire clients

Financial advisor and co-owner Neil Stewart plays a “key role” in supporting clients across Buchan and Banffshire. He will head up the new Banchory office.

Mr Stewart believes it will make it easier for people to have “clear, honest conversations about their financial planning”.

He said: “As a Banchory resident myself, it feels like a natural next step for the company.

“Many of our clients are already based in Deeside.

Neil Stewart outside the new office, which opens today. Image: Structured Financial Planning

“This new location gives us a chance to work with even more local individuals and couples preparing for the next chapter of life.”

Mr Evans founded the firm in 2004, aiming to provide personalised financial advice which “helps people make sense of their money”.

New Banchory office for Structured Financial Planning

The Banchory office will offer appointments in a “welcoming and relaxed environment”.

Its team will be made up of three, lead by Mr Stewart.

Structured Financial Planning also specialises in guiding clients through the critical years before, during, and after retirement.

The new office on Banchory High Street. Image: Structured Financial Planning

The firm said it helps every step along the way, from “ensuring the final working years are used wisely to “giving clients the permission to enjoy their money”.

Mr Stewart said: “Far too many people reach retirement without truly understanding what’s possible.

“We aim to change that; to replace worry with confidence.”

