Aberdeenshire finance firm opens new Banchory office to help with ‘growing demand’

An Aberdeenshire finance firm has opened the doors of its new Banchory office.

Structured Financial Planning was founded in Banff more than 20 years ago and has now opened a second location on Banchory’s High Street.

The firm provides a range of services including advice and support on investments, savings, and protection.

Supporting more than 300 clients, the Banff firm said a growing customer base means a new office in Deeside is a “natural step” in its evolution.

Managing director Richard Evans said there is also more demand for local face-to-face meetings.

Supporting Aberdeenshire clients

Financial advisor and co-owner Neil Stewart plays a “key role” in supporting clients across Buchan and Banffshire. He will head up the new Banchory office.

Mr Stewart believes it will make it easier for people to have “clear, honest conversations about their financial planning”.

He said: “As a Banchory resident myself, it feels like a natural next step for the company.

“Many of our clients are already based in Deeside.

“This new location gives us a chance to work with even more local individuals and couples preparing for the next chapter of life.”

Mr Evans founded the firm in 2004, aiming to provide personalised financial advice which “helps people make sense of their money”.

New Banchory office for Structured Financial Planning

The Banchory office will offer appointments in a “welcoming and relaxed environment”.

Its team will be made up of three, lead by Mr Stewart.

Structured Financial Planning also specialises in guiding clients through the critical years before, during, and after retirement.

The firm said it helps every step along the way, from “ensuring the final working years are used wisely to “giving clients the permission to enjoy their money”.

Mr Stewart said: “Far too many people reach retirement without truly understanding what’s possible.

“We aim to change that; to replace worry with confidence.”