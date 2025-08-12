Aberdeenshire housebuilder’s profits double despite a ‘fragile’ market

Aberdeenshire housebuilding and construction firm Bancon Group has seen its profits double to £2.6 million despite “fragile” consumer confidence.

The privately owned firm, which employs 250 people across its three core businesses, saw turnover rise to £110.7 million for the year ending March 2025.

This was a 13% increase from £97.7m in 2024.

Chief financial officer Andrew Tweedie believes “interest rate stability and inflation coming back towards normal levels” have played their part in the positive year.

But despite this he says Bancon Group is still very much aware of the “underlying challenges”.

Strong results for Bancon Group

Bancon Development Holdings Limited includes Bancon Homes, Bancon Construction and Deeside Timberframe.

Founded in 1975 and based in Banchory, Bancon handed over 338 private and affordable homes in the year to March 2025.

Pre-tax profits increased to £2.6m from £1.3m in the 2024 financial year, its highest since 2007.

Andrew said: “I think the previous year, to March 24, was tough for the whole industry in terms of very high levels of inflation, high interest rates, a lot of geopolitical instability, all impacting consumer confidence.

“So to have doubled our profit level from what was quite a good result already the previous year, I think is particularly strong.

“Interest rates clearly stabilised through last year. Inflation kind of came back towards normal levels. So, all of that helps consumer confidence.”

Sales picking up but challenges still there

Deeside Timberframe’s turnover increased by 23% on the previous year to £30.8m.

While the retrofit construction strand of the business, renovating existing council house stock, has just secured a key contract with Aberdeenshire Council.

Andrew said: “I would say consumer confidence, particularly in the north-east, is still fragile.

“Sales for us definitely did pick up through the course of 2024-25.

“Coming back from Christmas this year, in January and February, sales really fell away.

“Whether that was because of government policy announcements around National Insurance, people being worried about future tax returns.

“Halfway through February, it rebounded again and sales are currently very good.

“But it just demonstrates that fragility in terms of market.

“The other thing that we face as an SME is our sector still has a very high and increasing regulatory burden and associated costs with that.

“Those underlying challenges are still there.”

Bancon Milltimber site underway

Bancon’s latest development is Valley View in Milltimber, where a mixture of 94 four and five bedroom homes will be built.

Andrew said: “We’re at the point of doing groundworks and getting the site set up.

“We’re very confident it will be a good site for us.

“Clearly, it’s a good location. As I say, I think our product’s very strong, our specification’s very good, and I think it’ll be well suited to that market.”

Andrew confirmed there are plans to target three additional sites this year including one in the north-east, and one in both the east and west side of the central belt.

Bancon Group chairman, Bob McAlpine, said: “We are delighted to have commenced this long-awaited flagship site in Aberdeen and expect to secure further additional sites throughout the year as we continue to play our part in supporting the much-needed delivery of private and affordable housing across the country.”

Its other current developments include The Reserve at Eden and Kinion Heights in Aberdeen, and Lochside of Leys in Banchory.