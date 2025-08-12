New alterations shop to bring a tailored touch to Inverurie

A new alterations shop is hoping to stitch itself into the heart of Inverurie.

Anca Mazhari has opened Thistle Alterations in Falconer Court on North Street.

The shop, which offers dry cleaning, laundry and clothing alterations, is the second location for Anca, who already operates a successful branch in Aberdeen.

Anca, who has six staff members, decided to open the shop after realising there was a “big demand” in the area for her services.

Right location for Thistle Alterations

The 38-year-old, and husband Amir, spent months looking for the perfect location.

She said: “We saw there was a big demand but no alteration shop whatsoever in Inverurie.

“My husband and I had been driving for months, twice a week to look for premises.

“We wanted to do Inverurie because we actually get a lot of customers in the Aberdeen shop from Inverurie.”

Anca, who also runs Thistle Alterations in Aberdeen’s Chapel Street, spent four months renovating her new premises, which was formerly Altro Designerwear.

She said: “My husband and I did most of the work.

“It was a lot of late nights with 3am finishes, commuting back and forth from Aberdeen.

“But it’s worth it as we really wanted to make this happen.”

Fantastic support

Thistle Alterations opened its doors last week and Anca, mum to Aydin, has been overwhelmed by the support.

She said: “It’s been fantastic.

“There’s been more people than we expected. Everyone has been so friendly and supportive.

“We’ve been non-stop.”

Anca, who has owned her Aberdeen shop for five years, got a surprise earlier this year when Dragons Den star Steven Bartlett booked an appointment at her shop.

The Diary of a CEO podcaster needed his suit trousers altered.

Calling it a “memorable experience” and a “privilege to assist him”, Anca said he was “just like a normal person”.

In November 2021, they helped fix the dress of singer Leona Lewis, who was in Aberdeen as the support act for Gary Barlow at P&J Live.