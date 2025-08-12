New alterations shop to bring a tailored touch to Inverurie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New alterations shop to bring a tailored touch to Inverurie

Owner Anca Mazhari has opened due to "big demand" in the area.

By Kelly Wilson
Anca Mazhari at her new shop in Inverurie., Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Anca Mazhari at her new shop in Inverurie., Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

A new alterations shop is hoping to stitch itself into the heart of Inverurie.

Anca Mazhari has opened Thistle Alterations in Falconer Court on North Street.

The shop, which offers dry cleaning, laundry and clothing alterations, is the second location for Anca, who already operates a successful branch in Aberdeen.

Anca, who has six staff members, decided to open the shop after realising there was a “big demand” in the area for her services.

Right location for Thistle Alterations

The 38-year-old, and husband Amir, spent months looking for the perfect location.

She said: “We saw there was a big demand but no alteration shop whatsoever in Inverurie.

“My husband and I had been driving for months, twice a week to look for premises.

“We wanted to do Inverurie because we actually get a lot of customers in the Aberdeen shop from Inverurie.”

Anca offers a dry cleaning service. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Anca, who also runs Thistle Alterations in Aberdeen’s Chapel Street, spent four months renovating her new premises, which was formerly Altro Designerwear.

She said: “My husband and I did most of the work.

“It was a lot of late nights with 3am finishes, commuting back and forth from Aberdeen.

“But it’s worth it as we really wanted to make this happen.”

Fantastic support

Thistle Alterations opened its doors last week and Anca, mum to Aydin, has been overwhelmed by the support.

She said: “It’s been fantastic.

“There’s been more people than we expected. Everyone has been so friendly and supportive.

“We’ve been non-stop.”

Anca with Amir and Aydin outside the new shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Anca, who has owned her Aberdeen shop for five years, got a surprise earlier this year when Dragons Den star Steven Bartlett booked an appointment at her shop.

The Diary of a CEO podcaster needed his suit trousers altered.

Calling it a “memorable experience” and a “privilege to assist him”, Anca said he was “just like a normal person”.

In November 2021, they helped fix the dress of singer Leona Lewis, who was in Aberdeen as the support act for Gary Barlow at P&J Live.

