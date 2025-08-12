Inverness-based energy firm to create 350 new jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness-based energy firm to create 350 new jobs

The business said the expansion is in reaction to a "wide range of growth opportunities".

By Kelly Wilson
Aurora Energy Services chief executive Doug Duguid, Leigh-Ann Robb and director of operations Kane Winton. Image: Sure PR
Inverness energy firm Aurora Energy Services is to create up to 350 new jobs.

The company said the roles will be across both its onshore and offshore workforce.

Recent project wins and a strong pipeline of future work has led to the recruitment drive.

It currently employs 700 staff in Scotland, Australia, North America and South America.

Leigh-Ann Robb has been appointed resourcing manager to support and direct the company’s UK and international resource needs.

Growth opportunities

Aurora Energy Services was set up in 2022 by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition.

Earlier this year the firm invested £750,000 into its new Aberdeen property, Ury House in Howe Moss Crescent.

Aurora Energy Services invested £750,000 in a second Aberdeen office. Image: Sure Public Relations

Chief executive Doug Duguid said: “In response to wide range of growth opportunities within the UK and internationally, we have established a new role of resourcing manager to enhance our existing capability, and to allow us to deliver a significantly larger workforce for both on and offshore projects.”

Driving forward recruitment

Aurora is looking to add to its headcount over the next 12 to 18 months.

Leigh-Ann, who has more than 18 years’ experience in recruitment, said: “There are recruitment challenges across the energy sector, ranging from a limited pool of experienced contractors in renewables, to an ageing workforce and lack of new entrants in oil and gas.

“For Aurora to realise its full potential and to maintain its accelerated growth rate, our resourcing model has to be exemplary, and I look forward to driving that forward and meeting those challenges head on.”

Aurora is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

It has a large training and competency academy in the capital of the Highlands and also has its own in-house design and fabrication facility at Huntly.

Earlier this year it acquired Aberdeen firm Encomara, a specialist in floating wind deployment systems and subsea engineering for an undisclosed sum.

The company’s global presence includes operations in North and South America as well as Australia.

