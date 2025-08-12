Inverness-based energy firm to create 350 new jobs

Inverness energy firm Aurora Energy Services is to create up to 350 new jobs.

The company said the roles will be across both its onshore and offshore workforce.

Recent project wins and a strong pipeline of future work has led to the recruitment drive.

It currently employs 700 staff in Scotland, Australia, North America and South America.

Leigh-Ann Robb has been appointed resourcing manager to support and direct the company’s UK and international resource needs.

Growth opportunities

Aurora Energy Services was set up in 2022 by Doug Duguid and Michael Buchan to help drive the energy transition.

Earlier this year the firm invested £750,000 into its new Aberdeen property, Ury House in Howe Moss Crescent.

Chief executive Doug Duguid said: “In response to wide range of growth opportunities within the UK and internationally, we have established a new role of resourcing manager to enhance our existing capability, and to allow us to deliver a significantly larger workforce for both on and offshore projects.”

Driving forward recruitment

Aurora is looking to add to its headcount over the next 12 to 18 months.

Leigh-Ann, who has more than 18 years’ experience in recruitment, said: “There are recruitment challenges across the energy sector, ranging from a limited pool of experienced contractors in renewables, to an ageing workforce and lack of new entrants in oil and gas.

“For Aurora to realise its full potential and to maintain its accelerated growth rate, our resourcing model has to be exemplary, and I look forward to driving that forward and meeting those challenges head on.”

Aurora is part of the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF) consortium after joining last year.

It has a large training and competency academy in the capital of the Highlands and also has its own in-house design and fabrication facility at Huntly.

Earlier this year it acquired Aberdeen firm Encomara, a specialist in floating wind deployment systems and subsea engineering for an undisclosed sum.

The company’s global presence includes operations in North and South America as well as Australia.