Worries laundry room for hotel in former Tiger on the Wall building could cause noisy nights

It’s time for Planning Ahead again – our regular round-up of all the latest proposals happening across Inverness.

This is where you can get all of the most interested planning updates from the city in the one place.

In this week’s edition we have the first steps of what could be a huge development in Milton of Leys being approved.

And objections have been submitted about proposals to install railings surrounding Inverness Castle as part of its refurbishment.

But first, lets look at the row that has surrounded the plans for a new laundry room for a hotel in the former Tiger on the Wall restaurant in Inverness.

APPROVED: Laundry building for Tiger on the Wall hotel approved despite noise worries

Two years ago London-based Mars Projects Limited got permission to convert the former Asian restaurant Tiger on the Wall in Inverness into a hotel.

The popular diner closed last year ahead of the opening of the new Tower Hotel this year.

Documents have since been lodged to build a dedicated laundry building to service the new accommodation.

Plans show the new structure would be built to the rear of the listed building at 6 Ardross Terrace, a few doors down from the former Tiger on the Wall in Inverness city centre.

However, concerns were raised about the impact the development would have on the surrounding street.

One Ardross Terrace resident said: “I strongly object to this planning application as this will be used on a commercial basis to which this area is not a commercial area, the noise and traffic and increased pressure of the sewerage system which is already struggling to cope with the excess use.

“Also the negative impact of the surrounding properties.”

Meanwhile, Highland Council’s environmental health team raised concerns about noise from the building.

Another nearby resident, whose property backs onto laundry building, also submitted an objection due to worries about the risk of sound disturbing them.

Documents from Highland Council’s planning department explained developers have since confirmed the laundry will only operate between 9am and 5pm.

In approving planning permission, officers wrote: “The nature and scale of the proposed use, being associated to the hotel business and not open to the public, further supports the conclusion that neighbouring amenity will be preserved.”

APPROVED: New road could open up Milton of Leys development

Although Barratt’s plans for 400 new homes at Milton of Leys remain under consideration after being submitted in December, the project has taken a step forward.

Approval has been given to build a road to access the site, which is off Milton of Leys Road near the A9 Perth road.

Culcabock and Drakies Community Council has raised a range of concerns about the strain the housing could put on the city.

These include the impact on health facilities, principally at Raigmore, as well as the increase in traffic in the area.

Permission for the new access road was granted without any concerns being raised.

OBJECTIONS: Worries new railings could limit Inverness Castle access

The refurbished Inverness Castle is due to open in the coming months as a new tourist attraction for the city.

Part of the new look includes encircling the historic landmark with railings and gates.

Agents LDN Architects have stressed the primary aim of the plans is to “enhance safety” with public access still provided between 8am and 10pm.

They add: “In recent years, the absence of a continuous barrier has led to antisocial behaviour, encouraged informal pedestrian access over the embankment, and created a risk of falls.”

However, objections have been lodged raising worries about limiting access to the castle grounds.

A response from the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland adds: “The grounds of Inverness Castle have been freely accessible to the public for over a century, forming an important civic and cultural space.

“This proposal risks undermining the long-established public relationship with the site and detracts from, rather than enhances, its historic and civic value.

“We urge the applicant to reconsider the design approach and to explore alternatives that respect both the heritage significance and longstanding public use of the castle grounds.”

One Inverness resident wrote: “I note that Eden Court has no such barriers and people enjoy sitting on the grass, playing with children, passing through, etc. but the Castle atmosphere will change into a private attraction if this is contained behind railings.

“Inverness Castle public realm is one of the best and friendliest parts of the city, and encasing it in railings will diminish the publics’ enjoyment and further separate space from the local people.”

Another said: “The area around the castle has been a public space for decades.

“Most cities with such central and iconic features maintain them as a public space – when did you last see city squares and significant buildings fenced off in a French or Spanish city?”

