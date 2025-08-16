Aberdeen energy boss on walking out of school aged 15 to leading a £27m firm

Barry Summers was 15 when he walked out of his first exam at Aberdeen’s Northfield Academy – and never returned to school.

He could hardly have imagined one day he’d be running a £27 million-a-year energy services business.

But more than three decades later the 51-year-old has been appointed regional director of Westhill-based firm IKM Testing UK and is now running a team of 187 staff.

He’s now targeting a turnover of £45m within the next five years.

‘I was just ignored’

Barry, who grew up in the Logie area of the city, always knew he’d like one day to go into business, and despite it being “drilled into him it wasn’t an option for him” he decided to prove all his doubters wrong.

He said: “I never sat any exams. I walked into the first maths exam and decided I knew better than the rest of the world.

“Then I walked out about half an hour in and spent the day up and down Union Street.

“I always wanted to go into business, but it was drilled into me from a very young age it wasn’t really an option for me from various different people, including teachers.

“But I was quite determined to do that.”

After a period spent at college studying engineering, working for Sky, and then doing a business degree at Robert Gordon University, he found himself working offshore.

He said: “It was just at the time the internet had come out and I didn’t have a computer, so I used to walk over to my brother-in-law’s house in Garthdee, and must’ve sent in excess of 200 applications.

“But with no experience or background, I was just ignored.”

Strong Aberdeen market

However, Barry did eventually find a job with an Aberdeen firm called MacGregors.

It was the start of his career that eventually saw him end up at IKM Testing UK as operations manager in 2010.

The team has since grown from 10 people to 187 and in 2014 £4m was spent building its purpose-built headquarters in Westhill’s Peregrine Road.

He went on to hold senior positions including a period in Australia as business manager for IKM Testing’s pipeline and process division before succeeding Mark Rasmusen as regional director for Aberdeen, East Mediterranean and West African operations in March this year.

It’s been a period of growth for IKM Testing UK, described as a “complete service provider to the energy industry”.

In the first half of this year alone, IKM Testing UK secured £23 worth of contracts — just 14% shy of its entire 2024 turnover.

Last year’s revenues rose to £27.4m, with profit before tax increasing from £1.6m in 2023 to £2.26m.

Barry said: “We focused on things that are age-old problems with us and our competition.

“The advantages we’ve got is a lot of the people came here because they believed in what we were going to do.

“We weren’t the cheapest, and generally we aren’t the cheapest, but we’ve got a pure belief, and obviously the quality wins out in the end.

“75-80% of our work is the Aberdeen market.”

The business is forecasting 24% growth in 2025, taking turnover to £35m and aims to hit £45m by 2030.

IKM Testing UK ‘evolving’

One of the main challenges facing the business is recruitment but Barry has a strong focus on bringing through the next generation of talent.

He said: “The challenge has been getting the right people, a lot of people after Covid left the industry, as we all know.

“Getting the right people through the door, and getting the right training into people has been important.

“I sat down with the ops managers, and I said, look, you can bury your head in the sand, or we can solve the problem.

“The only way to solve this problem long-term is to train our way out of it.”

One new initiative Barry has introduced at IKM Testing UK is a future leadership programme.

He said: “Our clients’ needs are evolving, and we are evolving with them.

“I’m starkly aware of, the talent in this building, that’s not getting tested.

“I appointed the youngest, to my knowledge, yard manager at 25, about three years ago, and it was one of the best moves I ever did.

“We’ve got a lot of youngsters in here, that deserve a shot, so the programme will start identifying now, who’s going to be the future leaders of this company.

“It’ll run for four years because I want to find the future senior management team.”

Inspire youngsters for future

Barry is very passionate about making sure staff are supported at the firm through structured training, mentoring, and tools that make their jobs “smarter, safer, and more rewarding”.

He said: “I want to leave this business in about 14 years’ time, and I want to get plans in place for that.

“We need to inspire youngsters, and if I don’t do it, we’ll lose them, it’s so difficult to find good people.

“I want them to realise that I appreciate what they’re capable of in the future, and give them a path to that, not a bit of paper, not an appraisal, I want to give them an active way of doing it.

“Everything we do, from how we collaborate to how we expand into new services, feeds into our long-term strategy.”

IKM Testing UK recently opened a new valve workshop in Marywell Commercial Park, near Portlethen.

The 576 sq m refurbished indoor facility, coupled with a 2,000 sq m yard will provide IKM’s valve division with the dedicated space required to deliver a full suite of onshore and offshore valve management services efficiently, safely and quickly.

Barry said: “The additional space has also alleviated pressure on our Westhill base, enabling growth across all service lines.

“The opportunities in decommissioning and renewable energy are vast, and we are committed to pursuing them relentlessly.

“We are bold in our aspirations and have a skilled workforce to meet those challenges head on.

“I’m most excited about the growth and development of our people. Their talent and innovation will drive our success.

“My role is to give them the support, tools, and platform to thrive, a successful business will be the by-product of that.”