Aberdeen hotels more than treble room rates as visitors flock to city for Offshore Europe

Aberdeen hotels have ramped up their nightly rates during the time Offshore Europe is being held in the city.

One room could even set you back an eye-watering £301 per night.

The event, which starts on September 2 and lasts until September 5 takes place at the city’s P&J Live near Dyce.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the exhibition from all over the world for the biannual event.

Hotels are taking advantage of the demand and rooms will be filling up, despite some hotels trebling their normal room rate.

The Press & Journal searched hotel prices across the city and compared them to the weeks before and after.

How much will one night cost?

Four-star hotel Malmaison Aberdeen can cost you as little as £95 per night during August. However, a room to stay on September 3 will set you back at least £301.

The cheapest price advertised if you were to stay here for the length of the event is £835, with breakfast costing a further £52.50.

Holiday Inn has bumped up the price at its Granite City hotels, with prices advertised from £218 at its city centre location, more than three times the £66 per night the following week.

Meanwhile at its airport hotel, prices have risen from £78 per night to £228 – a 192% increase.

Next to the P&J Live is Hilton TECA hotel, and its rooms for the first night are fully booked.

The limited availability for the rest of the week would cost you a whopping £285 per night.

Norwood Hotel on Garthdee Road has rooms available from £188.37, up from the £78.48 it is charging for a night next week.

And at Lost Guest House on Bon Accord Street, a room which would cost you £38 usually is up for grabs at £110.

Offshore Europe hotel price surge nothing new

The surge in hotel room prices is not something new for the time period in which Offshore Europe is happening.

Two years ago, when the conference last took place, one hotel was charging as much as £700 per night for a room.

The Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, located in Westhill, was behind the staggering £700 price tag – 415% higher than usual.

Meanwhile, the Brittania Aberdeen Hotel in Bucksburn cost £349 for a room without a window.