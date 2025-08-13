Aberdeen hotels more than treble room rates as visitors flock to city for Offshore Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen hotels more than treble room rates as visitors flock to city for Offshore Europe

A hotel room in the Granite City during the week of the event could event set you back as much as £301 per night.

Malmaison Aberdeen has put its nightly rates up for the week when the conference is taking place. Image: Malmaison Hotel
By Alex Banks

Aberdeen hotels have ramped up their nightly rates during the time Offshore Europe is being held in the city.

One room could even set you back an eye-watering £301 per night.

The event, which starts on September 2 and lasts until September 5 takes place at the city’s P&J Live near Dyce.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the exhibition from all over the world for the biannual event.

Hotels are taking advantage of the demand and rooms will be filling up, despite some hotels trebling their normal room rate.

The Press & Journal searched hotel prices across the city and compared them to the weeks before and after.

How much will one night cost?

Four-star hotel Malmaison Aberdeen can cost you as little as £95 per night during August. However, a room to stay on September 3 will set you back at least £301.

The cheapest price advertised if you were to stay here for the length of the event is £835, with breakfast costing a further £52.50.

Holiday Inn has bumped up the price at its Granite City hotels, with prices advertised from £218 at its city centre location, more than three times the £66 per night the following week.

Holiday Inn Express Aberdeen City Centre.

Meanwhile at its airport hotel, prices have risen from £78 per night to £228 – a 192% increase.

Next to the P&J Live is Hilton TECA hotel, and its rooms for the first night are fully booked.

The limited availability for the rest of the week would cost you a whopping £285 per night.

Hilton TECA is one of the closest hotels to the P&J Live arena. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Norwood Hotel on Garthdee Road has rooms available from £188.37, up from the £78.48 it is charging for a night next week.

And at Lost Guest House on Bon Accord Street, a room which would cost you £38 usually is up for grabs at £110.

Offshore Europe hotel price surge nothing new

The surge in hotel room prices is not something new for the time period in which Offshore Europe is happening.

Two years ago, when the conference last took place, one hotel was charging as much as £700 per night for a room.

The Holiday Inn Aberdeen West, located in Westhill, was behind the staggering £700 price tag – 415% higher than usual.

Meanwhile, the Brittania Aberdeen Hotel in Bucksburn cost £349 for a room without a window.

