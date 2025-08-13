Aberdeenshire butcher puts its ‘unique’ site up for sale at £2.5 million

Butcher Donald Russell has put its Kintore facility on the market for £2.5 million.

The cold storage distribution centre, which was built in 2011, has been described as a “unique” building.

The 53,326 sq ft property is being marketed by Knight Frank and has already attracted a high level of interest.

It is understood workers based in Kintore will transfer to the existing Inverurie headquarters.

Kintore site attracting interest

Donald Russell spent £5.2m opening the new Carnie Road facility in 2011.

Other nearby businesses include NOV, Brimmond, Eblast, and Stats Group.

Knight Frank agent David Gavan said: “Donald Russell has two sites, one in Kintore and one in Inverurie, so they will be slowly transitioning to Inverurie.

“Right now they’re still operational but they’ve moved 80% of their operations.”

‘Rarely available’ opportunity

The sale includes two blast freezers, cold stores with temperature controlled racking, fulfilment and packing distribution rooms, and dry storage areas.

There are also offices, staff canteen, toilets and locker rooms.

David said: “Where the value is in this property is the actual machinery.

“The value really is driven by the kind of refrigeration units that are currently in there.

“We’ve had a really good strong level of interest, so it looks like it’s not going to be empty for long.

“The majority of those have been food and beverage operators who would continue as a cold store.”

David has described it as a “rarely available” opportunity for the right buyer.

He said: “I can’t remember the last time a cold store building was available.

There’s nothing like it to my knowledge in the north of Scotland so that’s why, it has garnered quite a bit of interest.

“It’s a really unique proposition here.”

Family-owned Donald Russell, which employs around 220 people, has been contacted for comment.