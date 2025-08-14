Why retail expert believes Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness is enticing opportunity for big brands

A retail expert working to attract big brands to Inverness has revealed which types of shops would benefit most from the “incredible” city.

Jonathan De Mello has been working with the Eastgate Shopping Centre to fill empty units.

He has more than 25 years of experience transforming city centres at the helm of JDM Retail.

And after extensive research and visits, he feels he knows what Inverness is missing most.

The Press and Journal sat down for a chat with the retail maestro to talk about:

Establishing the potential of Inverness.

Which types of units will work best in the Highland capital and why.

Why big brands should see Inverness as an attractive location.

‘Understanding potential of Inverness’

Jonathan has been working alongside owners of the Eastgate, Savills, as well as centre manager Chris Kershaw.

He feels understanding the city’s issues have allowed the team to establish a “baseline” for where Inverness is and where it can be.

Jonathan said: “The piece of work which we were commissioned for was basically to look at where the city is and attracting occupiers which can add to that.

“It’s obviously lost shops like Debenhams and Topshop, but that impacts every city in the UK. These are big spaces to fill.

“I’ve visited the city a couple of times during the project and we’ve also built up a lot of knowledge of the city over the years.

“I think the work we have done has been very useful to them, because it helps to understand the potential of Inverness as well as the Eastgate.”

Does Inverness have too many tourism shops?

Jonathan explains the units he saw in his visits to the city as “what you would expect from such a tourism hotspot”.

He said: “Tourism is a huge part of the Highlands, a lot of visitors use Inverness as a starting point for their trip.

“It generates a high amount of money, the work we’ve done shows £762 million of annual tourism spend in the region. That is obviously very high.

“But I actually think the city has a good mix of retail offerings. There are also a lot chain retailers trading in Inverness and especially in the shopping centre.

“And what I was struck by is the performance of these operators.

“I work with a lot of trading information and from what we know, the retailers in Inverness are generally ahead of what they do elsewhere in the whole of the UK.”

Why Inverness works better for big brands

Jonathan knows the city has a lot of potential, but also knows it has a long way to go to reach it.

That’s why his data shows a lot of Highlanders still travel to Aberdeen for shopping trips.

But, Jonathan said with low rents compared to other cities, brands are able to make larger profit margins.

He said: “Inverness has a vibrant streetscape, the shopping centre and of course the tourism boost, which is pretty unique to the city.

“It is also the main shopping area for the whole of the Highlands, so that helps. There are also 12,000 students at the University of Highlands and Islands.

“There is a big audience, significantly lower rents than elsewhere and it sits in the top 13% for profit in the UK. I’d say it is worth checking out.”

Jonathan is also working to transform the streets of Aberdeen following a commission from Aberdeen Inspired.

He added: “I would love to work more on the city, and if the council wanted to work with me on something similar to Aberdeen I would jump at the chance.”

