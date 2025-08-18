Aberdeenshire engineering firm seeing ‘more opportunities than ever’ in North Sea

The boss of Aberdeenshire engineering firm AquaTerra believes the North Sea market is providing “more opportunities than ever before” for his firm.

Stephen Taylor completed a management buyout (MBO) at the Kintore-based firm nearly two years ago and since then has seen continued growth.

The construction and maintenance specialist is on track to potentially double its turnover from £10 million to £20m by the end of the year.

Stephen says the firm is getting more “enquiries than it’s ever had before” for work in the North Sea.

North Sea positives for AquaTerra

AquaTerra recently opened a new office in Guyana as it looks to explore other markets outside the UK.

But Stephen still believes the UK, and in particular the North Sea, still has a huge part to play for the company, based within Kintore’s Midmill Business Park.

He said: “Going out to Guyana has made us realise what a huge market is out there.

“I think certainly exploring the oil and gas market outwith the UK is a big target for us.

“But to be honest, because of the size of our business, even though there’s less work in general in the North Sea, there’s actually more opportunities for us now than I think there’s ever been.

“Although there’s negativity about the North Sea, we’re actually seeing that clients are looking for maybe smaller companies that offer better value, quicker turnaround, and maybe a more responsive service.

“We’re getting more enquiries now than we’ve ever had.”

Double turnover and growing staff

Stephen completed the MBO in October 2023 and has seen continued growth, including office-based staff increasing by 20%.

AquaTerra employs 110 people both onshore and offshore.

He said: “It’s been great to be honest, we’ve had our two best years since pre-Covid and the year we’re into now is looking like it could even be bigger than the previous two, so that would be three growth years in a row.

“We’ve gone from £10m to £16m and we’re forecasting over that this year, so I guess potentially doubling our turnover in the space of two and a bit years.

“Office staff were around 20 when we did the management buy-out and now up to 25. Our retention is really good as well.

“Potentially we could add at least another 20% depending on how successful we are with some of the stuff we’re bidding just now.”

Stephen, who first joined the firm in 2016 as engineering manager, believes all four sectors offered by AquaTerra places them in a good position for the ever changing and adapting oil and gas sector.

He said: “The business concentrates on four sectors. Years ago we just used to be brownfield, when the sector was pretty buoyant but now we’ve got a mixture.

“We’re split between decom which we see as a separate sector, brownfield which is the traditional support and production assets, our marine department and then the fourth is renewables.”

Niche in the market

Moving ahead the plan is to continue growing and make sure they can recruit the right personnel for the jobs.

Stephen said: “Recruitment can sometimes be challenging but we’re lucky we’ve got a loyal team.

“It can be difficult recruiting personnel for offshore. It’s still very reactive in the North Sea so, if you’ve got shutdown season the demand for personnel goes through the roof.

“There’s certainly not as many skilled personnel there as there were so finding the skilled ones and being able to pay them the right money to secure them can be quite a challenge.

“I think we’ve created a bit of a niche in the market where there’s quite a lot of clients that are just looking for what we provide at the moment, high quality, good value, inspection and construction services.”