From designer dresses to dazzling hatinators – Oban’s glam new fashion haven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

From designer dresses to dazzling hatinators – Oban’s glam new fashion haven

Time and Again Boutique sells quality pre-loved clothes from top brands.

By Louise Glen
The team at Time and Again Boutique in Oban.
The team from the new Time and Again Boutique in Oban. Image: Supplied.

Forget digging through rails of fast fashion – a glamorous new boutique in the heart of Oban is serving up pre-loved fashion with a five-star twist.

Time and Again Boutique, which opened this week at 4 MacGregor Court, opposite The Royal Hotel, is the creation of local businesswoman Jackie Kerr – and it’s been two years in the planning.

Inside, you’ll find designer labels, quality occasionwear, handbags that make you stop and stare… and yes, even the odd hatinator for that perfect wedding or race day look.

A hot pink chair in the window of the new Time and Again Boutique in Oban.
Everyone loves the hot pink chair in the window of the shop. Image: Supplied.

She even stocks shoes that are nearly always brand new or only worn once.

“It’s not just a shop, it’s an experience,” Jackie said. “I wanted to create somewhere people feel special the moment they walk in.”

Inside Oban’s new boutique, turning pre-loved clothes into luxury fashion

Jackie has been working on the concept and upmarket design for two years, aiming to give customers and sellers alike a five-star experience.

“I wanted to do something a bit different,” she said. “This is more than selling clothes – it’s about creating a space where people feel special and where quality items get the showcase they deserve.”

The shop works on a clothing agency model: people bring in high-quality new or almost-new garments, and the boutique sells them on their behalf to maximise returns.

Jackie says most items are either unworn or have been worn “very carefully” once.

Jackie Kerr has opened up Time and Again Boutique in Oban in the former Intersport Shop.
Time and Again Boutique has moved into one half of the former Intersport shop in Oban. Image: Supplied.

“We’re not selling fast fashion,” she said. “These are special pieces that last – dresses for weddings or occasions, beautiful handbags, quality coats. And by buying here, you’re not adding to the fast-fashion burden.”

She is even considering bridal wear if the right items are offered to the agency.

Demand from sellers has been so high that Jackie has temporarily paused accepting new stock.

She asks anyone interested in selling to send her photos first via Facebook, adding that she prefers items with labels still on or that have been worn very sparingly.

Tourists and locals have already been through the doors, many impressed by the boutique’s decor and attention to detail.

“When people walk in, they’re blown away,” Jackie said. “They feel like they’ve arrived somewhere special.”

Jackie Kerr, who has opened Time and Again Boutique in Oban.
Jackie Kerr, who has opened Time and Again Boutique in Oban. Image: Supplied.

Time and Again is new destination for pre-loved fashion

Customer service is central to Jackie’s approach. Before moving to Oban a decade ago, she ran a specialist teddy bear shop in Helensburgh and before that worked as a training manager for the Automobile Association.

“I know how important it is to make people feel looked after,” she said.

The agency is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays until 4pm.

“This is a shop for people,” Jackie said. “When they find that piece that’s just for them, it’s a wonderful experience.

“That’s what I wanted to create in Oban – somewhere people can buy beautiful clothes at a reasonable price, in surroundings that make them feel special.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation