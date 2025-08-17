From designer dresses to dazzling hatinators – Oban’s glam new fashion haven

Forget digging through rails of fast fashion – a glamorous new boutique in the heart of Oban is serving up pre-loved fashion with a five-star twist.

Time and Again Boutique, which opened this week at 4 MacGregor Court, opposite The Royal Hotel, is the creation of local businesswoman Jackie Kerr – and it’s been two years in the planning.

Inside, you’ll find designer labels, quality occasionwear, handbags that make you stop and stare… and yes, even the odd hatinator for that perfect wedding or race day look.

She even stocks shoes that are nearly always brand new or only worn once.

“It’s not just a shop, it’s an experience,” Jackie said. “I wanted to create somewhere people feel special the moment they walk in.”

Inside Oban’s new boutique, turning pre-loved clothes into luxury fashion

Jackie has been working on the concept and upmarket design for two years, aiming to give customers and sellers alike a five-star experience.

“I wanted to do something a bit different,” she said. “This is more than selling clothes – it’s about creating a space where people feel special and where quality items get the showcase they deserve.”

The shop works on a clothing agency model: people bring in high-quality new or almost-new garments, and the boutique sells them on their behalf to maximise returns.

Jackie says most items are either unworn or have been worn “very carefully” once.

“We’re not selling fast fashion,” she said. “These are special pieces that last – dresses for weddings or occasions, beautiful handbags, quality coats. And by buying here, you’re not adding to the fast-fashion burden.”

She is even considering bridal wear if the right items are offered to the agency.

Demand from sellers has been so high that Jackie has temporarily paused accepting new stock.

She asks anyone interested in selling to send her photos first via Facebook, adding that she prefers items with labels still on or that have been worn very sparingly.

Tourists and locals have already been through the doors, many impressed by the boutique’s decor and attention to detail.

“When people walk in, they’re blown away,” Jackie said. “They feel like they’ve arrived somewhere special.”

Time and Again is new destination for pre-loved fashion

Customer service is central to Jackie’s approach. Before moving to Oban a decade ago, she ran a specialist teddy bear shop in Helensburgh and before that worked as a training manager for the Automobile Association.

“I know how important it is to make people feel looked after,” she said.

The agency is open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and on Saturdays until 4pm.

“This is a shop for people,” Jackie said. “When they find that piece that’s just for them, it’s a wonderful experience.

“That’s what I wanted to create in Oban – somewhere people can buy beautiful clothes at a reasonable price, in surroundings that make them feel special.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat