Why the tide has turned for Loch Ness Rib Rides after surviving ‘all or bust’ first year

When the operating season for Loch Ness Rib Rides came around this year, the couple behind it knew they were making a “scary” decision.

Robin Graham-Read and wife Lorna run the firm from the back of Dores Inn, near Inverness.

Last year was their first in operation and following a slow start, they set themselves an “all-or-bust” target.

If they made enough to cover the business insurance, then they would re-open this year. If not, they would call it a day.

Robin confirmed they did – but “barely”, and the skipper wasn’t even able to take a wage from that first year.

So when this year came around the pair, who run it with their seven-year-old daughter Charlotte, feared the worst.

But the tide has turned for the couple, with a lot more business this year.

The rib, named Dores Explorer, has even played host to a proposal and a wedding, as well as 99-year-old and a three-week-old customers.

In at the deep end with Loch Ness Rib Rides

Robin fell in love with boats young, and has been involved in several related roles, including delivering yachts.

He bought the Dores Explorer almost six years ago, but saw his plans halted by Covid.

It left him with a decision. If he was to go ahead with the business, it would be “all or bust”.

He said: “Running a business isn’t cheap, and so we needed to at least cover some costs.

“I never paid myself. Between the staff, the fuel of the boat, the insurance, it was a challenging first year.

“The goal was to pay off the insurance, and if we hadn’t we would have to sell the boat.

“Luckily we managed to make it, just, and we’re still here.”

The business offers 60-minute and 30-minute tours, with prices starting at £20 for an adult.

Originally from London, the 62-year-old knew things had to get better – and is glad to report they have.

He added: “This year has definitely improved, and by quite a lot actually.

“I think word of mouth has certainly helped. For tourists, we get a lot of online bookings.

“We would still like to see a bit more consistency. It’s weird, because we can have a really nice day and there’s no one.

“And then it can be a rubbish day when the food vans aren’t even open and we’re rammed.”

Being Loch Ness neighbours to Anders Holch Povlsen

The couple have had to deal with some change nearby as well, with a new owner for Dores Inn.

Scotland’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen has bought the pub and his firm Wildland is in the process of spearheading redevelopment plans for the business.

Lorna said: “We weren’t sure if we would be able to stay here, if they would keep us.

“Luckily, they did. We’ll be on the move for next year, further along the beach and that might make things a bit more challenging.

“The people at Wildland have been really easy to work with, Anders has been down himself and out on the boat.

“He is always good when he is here, and we’ve seen him quite a few times now.”

The hut outside which Loch Ness Rib Rides operates from is an old DJ shack.

Weddings, proposals and ashes spread on Loch Ness

The business offers up to seven trips each day with up to 12 people on each trip.

Lorna, 50, said the boat has also played host to a wedding.

Lorna said: “The couple were going to get married on the beach and then have dinner in the pub, but then they realised it was closed.

“So, the bride came to me and said she had thought about the boat, but her husband didn’t like water and didn’t like boats – so it seemed a strange request.

“We did a trial run and he loved it, so they got married just outside Urquhart Castle.

“Then we’ve also had a proposal, wedding anniversaries and folk wanting to scatter ashes.”

Robin is hoping next year can add more success, adding: “It feels like success and relief after last year.

“We’ve got a good system going and everyone knows what they’re doing more this year.

“It can definitely grow more next year, I think we can handle a lot more. From here, it’s onwards and upwards.

