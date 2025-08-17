Hundreds of pubs ‘scrap BrewDog beer’ as Ellon firm ‘relies more on Wetherspoons’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Hundreds of pubs ‘scrap BrewDog beer’ as Ellon firm ‘relies more on Wetherspoons’

An industry insider has made the claims, weeks after the company closed its flagship Aberdeen bar.

By Graham Fleming
A report suggests BrewDog's Punk IPA beer has been scrapped from hundreds of pubs. Image: Supplied
A report suggests BrewDog's Punk IPA beer has been scrapped from hundreds of pubs. Image: Supplied

Hundreds of pubs across the UK have stopped selling BrewDog beer over the last two years, an industry insider has claimed.

Distribution of the Ellon brewery’s famous Punk IPA to bars is said to have dropped by more than half during that time.

The figures come just weeks after the firm closed its flagship Aberdeen pub and several other sites across the country.

The numbers have been revealed to The Telegraph by an industry insider using confidential pub industry data, with claims BrewDog is losing taps to rival brands like Camden Town and Beavertown “like you wouldn’t believe”.

BrewDog says every independent brewer is affected and claims it anticipated the decline.

The flagship Aberdeen BrewDog pub closed last month. Image: DC Thomson

The insider claims BrewDog is becoming increasingly reliant on selling Punk IPA via Wetherspoons pubs.

They also claim the Punk IPA brand “would be done as a (pub trade) product” if Wetherspoons ever stopped stocking the beer.

BrewDog announced the closure of 10 of its bars in July, including its first-ever location at Aberdeen’s Gallowgate.

It comes against a backdrop of losses for the company, after posting pre-tax deficits of £59 million in 2023 and £30.5m in 2022.

BrewDog ‘saw trend coming’ as pubs scrap Punk IPA

Asked to respond to the claims, Lauren Caroll, BrewDog’s chief operating officer, said the company “saw the trend coming” and has acted accordingly.

She said: “Independent brewers across the board have felt the squeeze from the economic pressures hitting the pub trade.

“With costs rising and consumers watching their spend, pub groups have been narrowing their ranges, and brewery-owned pubs are putting more emphasis on their own brands.

“It’s not just us – every independent brewer has been affected.

“We saw the trend coming, which is why we’ve shifted focus to high-impact channels like festivals, stadiums, and independent (pubs).”

Conversation