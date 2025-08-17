Hundreds of pubs ‘scrap BrewDog beer’ as Ellon firm ‘relies more on Wetherspoons’

Hundreds of pubs across the UK have stopped selling BrewDog beer over the last two years, an industry insider has claimed.

Distribution of the Ellon brewery’s famous Punk IPA to bars is said to have dropped by more than half during that time.

The figures come just weeks after the firm closed its flagship Aberdeen pub and several other sites across the country.

The numbers have been revealed to The Telegraph by an industry insider using confidential pub industry data, with claims BrewDog is losing taps to rival brands like Camden Town and Beavertown “like you wouldn’t believe”.

BrewDog says every independent brewer is affected and claims it anticipated the decline.

The insider claims BrewDog is becoming increasingly reliant on selling Punk IPA via Wetherspoons pubs.

They also claim the Punk IPA brand “would be done as a (pub trade) product” if Wetherspoons ever stopped stocking the beer.

BrewDog announced the closure of 10 of its bars in July, including its first-ever location at Aberdeen’s Gallowgate.

It comes against a backdrop of losses for the company, after posting pre-tax deficits of £59 million in 2023 and £30.5m in 2022.

BrewDog ‘saw trend coming’ as pubs scrap Punk IPA

Asked to respond to the claims, Lauren Caroll, BrewDog’s chief operating officer, said the company “saw the trend coming” and has acted accordingly.

She said: “Independent brewers across the board have felt the squeeze from the economic pressures hitting the pub trade.

“With costs rising and consumers watching their spend, pub groups have been narrowing their ranges, and brewery-owned pubs are putting more emphasis on their own brands.

“It’s not just us – every independent brewer has been affected.

“We saw the trend coming, which is why we’ve shifted focus to high-impact channels like festivals, stadiums, and independent (pubs).”