Family run Aberdeen lettings business sold in 500-home deal

Lomond has acquired a family-run Aberdeen leasing business in a move that involves hundreds of homes across the north-east.

The firm has struck a deal with Margaret Duffus Leasing for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see around 500 properties fall under Lomond’s Scotland brand, DJ Alexander, boosting its portfolio to a total to more than 3,000 properties under management across the north-east.

Margaret Duffus will be rebranded with all 11 members of staff transferring over.

Margaret Duffus Leasing acquisition target

DJ Alexander has offices in Aberdeen, Kemnay, Peterhead, Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews.

Head of sales and lettings Craig Mitchell said: “Margaret Duffus was one of our acquisition targets.

“When you’re taking over a business, which is so reputable and ingrained in the region, it was very straightforward.

“And it’s a very good client base that we’re inheriting.”

Margaret Duffus Leasing, based in Bon Accord Street, was founded 21 years ago.

Sarah Harley, owner and director, said: “As a family enterprise founded by my mother, the business has always been close to our hearts.

“After careful consideration, it’s clear that DJ Alexander’s scale, resources and commitment to service, make it best placed to support the future needs of our clients amidst the changing lettings landscape.”

‘High-growth markets’

Last year Lomond acquired the lettings arm of Aberdein Considine for an undisclosed sum, bringing 1,700 residential lets.

Craig said the firm was continually looking at ways to build its market share and

geographic coverage in the north-east.

He said: “We’re just trying to really grow within the region.

“And obviously part of that growth is not only the natural progression and new business generation, but equally that merger and acquisition route.”

Kevin Fraser, DJ Alexander managing director, added: “Our acquisition

strategy in Scotland focuses on identifying thriving businesses operating in the most attractive, high-growth markets.

“Margaret Duffus Leasing fits the brief perfectly, with a loyal client base and strong ties to Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

“We look forward to welcoming them to DJ Alexander.”

The original Lomond business, Lomond Capital, was forged north of the border in 2010 before merging with Linley and Simpson in December 2020 to form the current Lomond business.