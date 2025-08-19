Family run Aberdeen lettings business sold in 500-home deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family run Aberdeen lettings business sold in 500-home deal

Hundreds of renters in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will have a new agent managing their tenancy.

By Kelly Wilson
David Alexander, Lomond Scotland chief executive.
David Alexander, chief executive of DJ Alexander Scotland. Image: DJ Alexander

Lomond has acquired a family-run Aberdeen leasing business in a move that involves hundreds of homes across the north-east.

The firm has struck a deal with Margaret Duffus Leasing for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will see around 500 properties fall under Lomond’s Scotland brand, DJ Alexander, boosting its portfolio to a total to more than 3,000 properties under management across the north-east.

Margaret Duffus will be rebranded with all 11 members of staff transferring over.

Margaret Duffus Leasing acquisition target

DJ Alexander has offices in Aberdeen, Kemnay, Peterhead, Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews.

Head of sales and lettings Craig Mitchell said: “Margaret Duffus was one of our acquisition targets.

“When you’re taking over a business, which is so reputable and ingrained in the region, it was very straightforward.

“And it’s a very good client base that we’re inheriting.”

Margaret Duffus Leasing, based in Bon Accord Street, was founded 21 years ago.

Sarah Harley, owner and director, said: “As a family enterprise founded by my mother, the business has always been close to our hearts.

“After careful consideration, it’s clear that DJ Alexander’s scale, resources and commitment to service, make it best placed to support the future needs of our clients amidst the changing lettings landscape.”

‘High-growth markets’

Last year Lomond acquired the lettings arm of Aberdein Considine for an undisclosed sum, bringing 1,700 residential lets.

Craig said the firm was continually looking at ways to build its market share and
geographic coverage in the north-east.

He said: “We’re just trying to really grow within the region.

“And obviously part of that growth is not only the natural progression and new business generation, but equally that merger and acquisition route.”

Kevin Fraser, DJ Alexander managing director, added: “Our acquisition
strategy in Scotland focuses on identifying thriving businesses operating in the most attractive, high-growth markets.

“Margaret Duffus Leasing fits the brief perfectly, with a loyal client base and strong ties to Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

“We look forward to welcoming them to DJ Alexander.”

The original Lomond business, Lomond Capital, was forged north of the border in 2010 before merging with Linley and Simpson in December 2020 to form the current Lomond business.

Conversation