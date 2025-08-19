Stewart Milne Group: Claims by out of pocket unsecured creditors now exceeds £40 million

New claims totalling more than £4 million have been submitted to the administrators of Westhill housebuilder Stewart Milne Group in the past six months.

The seven-figure sum comes from only three new claims received by administrators during that period.

The north-east group left a nine-figure debt mountain in its wake when it ceased trading in January last year.

Hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff have lodged claims worth more than £36.4m in the first year of the administration.

That’s on top of £107.9m owed to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

A new report from administrators Teneo Financial Advisory shows claims against the company have continued to be submitted – more than a year after the company collapse.

New claims, worth more than £4m, have been submitted within the past six months alone, bringing the total claims by unsecured creditors to £40.3m.

Unsecured creditors to receive nothing

The firm has given its latest update on work to establish the scale of the debts and liquidate assets from Stewart Milne Group (SMG) and five subsidiaries.

Previously Teneo had said it only expected to make payments to secured creditors.

The report, which covers the administration period from January 8 to July 7, details a payment of £10.4m to Bank of Scotland.

The bank holds a first ranking standard security over the company’s land and other assets – meaning it is first in the queue for any payouts.

The document states: “Based on present information, there is no prospect of a distribution for unsecured creditors, therefore we do not intend to undertake any work to agree any creditor claims received.”

SMG, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, had 329 employees at the time of its collapse.

A total of 217 workers were made redundant immediately, as the firm ceased trading.

It was revealed earlier this month nearly 100 former Aberdeen-based workers will receive part of a £1 million payout after Unite the Union raised the legal action on behalf of its members.

Stewart Milne Group sites sold and administrator charges

The collapse of SMG and five of its subsidiaries left 10 projects unfinished but all have now been sold.

Despite having hundreds of homes to sell at sites across the UK there’s now only one individual unit still for sale at The Orchard, East Linton development in East Lothian.

Administrators have instructed Jones Lang LaSalle and Hill Dryburgh Limited to market land at Portlethen which is owned by SMG.

The document states: “The marketing process is underway, and we are reviewing the initial offers received.”

During the six month period, from January to July this year, Teneo has charged just over £1m for its services.

The total for six months prior to this was £2.4m.

Teneo said it expects to end the administration period on January 8, 2026.

