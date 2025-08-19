Stewart Milne Group: Claims by out of pocket unsecured creditors now exceeds £40 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stewart Milne Group: Claims by out of pocket unsecured creditors now exceeds £40 million

Millions of pounds of claims continue to be made - more than a year after entering administration.

By Kelly Wilson
The firm went bust in 2024. Image: DC Thomson
Stewart Milne headquarters in Westhill. Image: DC Thomson

New claims totalling more than £4 million have been submitted to the administrators of Westhill housebuilder Stewart Milne Group in the past six months.

The seven-figure sum comes from only three new claims received by administrators during that period.

The north-east group left a nine-figure debt mountain in its wake when it ceased trading in January last year.

Hundreds of contractors, suppliers, customers and staff have lodged claims worth more than £36.4m in the first year of the administration.

That’s on top of £107.9m owed to secured creditor Bank of Scotland.

A new report from administrators Teneo Financial Advisory shows claims against the company have continued to be submitted – more than a year after the company collapse.

New claims, worth more than £4m, have been submitted within the past six months alone, bringing the total claims by unsecured creditors to £40.3m.

Unsecured creditors to receive nothing

The firm has given its latest update on work to establish the scale of the debts and liquidate assets from Stewart Milne Group (SMG) and five subsidiaries.

Previously Teneo had said it only expected to make payments to secured creditors.

The report, which covers the administration period from January 8 to July 7, details a payment of £10.4m to Bank of Scotland.

Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers at the meeting in Aberdeen.
Sacked Stewart Milne Group workers attended meeting held in Aberdeen last year. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The bank holds a first ranking standard security over the company’s land and other assets – meaning it is first in the queue for any payouts.

The document states: “Based on present information, there is no prospect of a distribution for unsecured creditors, therefore we do not intend to undertake any work to agree any creditor claims received.”

SMG, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, had 329 employees at the time of its collapse.

A total of 217 workers were made redundant immediately, as the firm ceased trading.

It was revealed earlier this month nearly 100 former Aberdeen-based workers will receive part of a £1 million payout after Unite the Union raised the legal action on behalf of its members.

Stewart Milne Group sites sold and administrator charges

The collapse of SMG and five of its subsidiaries left 10 projects unfinished but all have now been sold.

Despite having hundreds of homes to sell at sites across the UK there’s now only one individual unit still for sale at The Orchard, East Linton development in East Lothian.

Administrators have instructed Jones Lang LaSalle and Hill Dryburgh Limited to market land at Portlethen which is owned by SMG.

Milestone Developments has taken over the former Stewart Milne site in Charleston, Cove. Image: Milestone Developments

The document states: “The marketing process is underway, and we are reviewing the initial offers received.”

During the six month period, from January to July this year, Teneo has charged just over £1m for its services.

The total for six months prior to this was £2.4m.

Teneo said it expects to end the administration period on January 8, 2026.

Conversation