Aberdeen housebuilder Cala sees profits sink in year of ownership shake-up

Founded in Aberdeen 150 years ago, the firm currently has developments in Cults, Milltimber, Banchory and Bridge of Don.

By Liza Hamilton
Cala Homes development at Oldfold Village in Milltimber. Image: Cala Homes
Aberdeen housebuilder Cala Homes saw profits tumble by nearly £70 million last year – as it changed hands in a major sale to new owners.

Freshly released accounts show the UK housebuilder’s pre-tax profits plummeted to £13.4m, down from £82m in 2023.

The dip came despite relatively stable turnover, which slipped slightly from £1.25bn to £1.24bn.

A key factor was the drop in the average sale price of a Cala home – down £32,000 to £463,000.

Cala homes profits down

This was compounded by a modest dip in completions to 2,861 homes (down from 2,917 the previous year).

Other factors include fire and safety measures to historical developments and a write-down on a site that was designated an area of historic interest, following the discovery of artefacts.

The figures land in a transformative year for the firm. Cala was acquired by global investors Sixth Street and Patron Capital for £1.35bn in October.

Chief executive Kevin Whitaker called the deal an “excellent outcome” for Cala, which lays the groundwork for future growth.

He said the firm is well-positioned to achieve its goal of building over 4,000 homes a year across the group by 2029.

“We look forward to working with our new owners to enhance all aspects of the business in the years to come,” he said.

“Cala has maintained a strong financial performance in 2024, despite political changes and macroeconomic circumstances.”

Ross Maclennan of Cala Homes (North) is spearheading the development of 115 new homes at Pitfodels and a £4 million bridge linking Cults with Garthdee. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, accounts show the housebuilder, which has a series of projects underway in the north-east, is ramping up developments in Scotland.

Cala contracted 93% of its land in England in 2023, but that has now shifted to an almost even split between England and Scotland.

New plans include a 115-home development at Pitfodels and a £4m bridge linking Cults with Garthdee.

Cala’s north-east developments

Active sites across the north-east include developments at Milltimber, Westhill, Bridge of Don, Banchory, and Inverurie.

Director Neill Stoddart struck a cautiously optimistic tone in his strategic report, citing strong early interest in developments and growing consumer confidence.

“Cala’s industry-leading quality of design and construction, with outstanding customer service, as well as the enhanced energy efficiency of new homes, continue to attract buyers,” he said.

“Whilst still early to predict, this positive start to the year alongside improved consumer sentiment provide reasons for optimism that we could see more positive market conditions during 2025.”

Cala Homes in Grandhome, Aberdeen. Image: True North

He expects the widely anticipated reduction in bank base rates and more competitive mortgage rates to improve affordability.

“In addition, the ongoing chronic undersupply of new homes maintains an underlying demand for housing in all our geographical locations,” he added.

“Cala is in a strong position to make the most of any market improvement.

“Our management and wider team have the talent, capability, and experience to proactively respond to renewed consumer confidence and increased demand for our homes.”

The City of Aberdeen Land Association (CALA) was established in 1875 by the Strichen-born visionary Sir Alexander Anderson. Image: CALA

The combined value of Cala’s short term land-banked development sites was £8.39bn at the end of 2024.

“Measured at today’s selling prices, with an average sales price, including affordable housing of £445,000,” said Mr Stoddart.  “This represents 7.4 years’ development potential based in 2024 housing revenue.”

Cala shed 55 staff members last year, with the workforce now totalling 1,487. Management put this down to a “targeted reorganisation”.

