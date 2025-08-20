Debate: Will approved tourist tax boost Aberdeen economy or turn visitors away?

Aberdeen has become the latest city to approve a visitor levy and could see it introduced in less than two years time.

Aberdeen City Council backed the introduction of a tourist tax, which would mean visitors will pay an extra 7% charge on top of their hotel’s nightly rate.

It will cost tourists £4.90 a night based on the average room costing around £70.

The newly-approved Aberdeen levy is the highest of its kind in the UK, ahead of the 5% approved for Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Aberdeen’s tourist tax

So, why has it been approved? Well, local Scottish authorities were given powers to introduce a visitor levy in September last year.

And council officers argue it would help Aberdeen become a “leading visitor destination”.

They also believe it will allow the Granite City to compete with others around the world.

It is estimated the new charge could generate up to £6.8 million a year for the city.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said members are in support of the council’s decision.

But he also made it clear it’s “vital that the revenues raised are used directly on tourism”.

VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association are also in favour of the move.

But there have been some concerns from groups like the Federation of Small Businesses, which has called for the council to assess the impact of its plans.

Our readers have also been sharing their views, with a number of opinions on the tourist tax and if it adds value to the city’s economy.

Some have questioned the levy, saying tourists are already “ripped off” when they come to Scotland. Others don’t believe the £70 a night average is a true figure.

So, will the approved tourist tax be an asset to Aberdeen, or will tourists turn away from a trip to the north-east?

What do you think?

Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Thursday.