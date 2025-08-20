Debate: Will approved tourist tax boost Aberdeen economy or turn visitors away?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Debate: Will approved tourist tax boost Aberdeen economy or turn visitors away?

Will a tourist tax support Aberdeen's economy and improve the infrastructure, or will the extra cost be a turn-off to those planning a north-east holiday? Let us know in our comments section and our reporter will respond between 10-11 on Thursday.

By Alex Banks
Will a tourist tax in Aberdeen be a success or scare visitors away?
Will a tourist tax in Aberdeen be a success or scare visitors away?

Aberdeen has become the latest city to approve a visitor levy and could see it introduced in less than two years time.

Aberdeen City Council backed the introduction of a tourist tax, which would mean visitors will pay an extra 7% charge on top of their hotel’s nightly rate.

It will cost tourists £4.90 a night based on the average room costing around £70.

The newly-approved Aberdeen levy is the highest of its kind in the UK, ahead of the 5% approved for Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Aberdeen’s tourist tax

So, why has it been approved? Well, local Scottish authorities were given powers to introduce a visitor levy in September last year.

And council officers argue it would help Aberdeen become a “leading visitor destination”.

They also believe it will allow the Granite City to compete with others around the world.

German tourists off the cruise ship AIDAaura on a visit to Aberdeen.
German tourists off the cruise ship AIDAaura on a visit to Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

It is estimated the new charge could generate up to £6.8 million a year for the city.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick said members are in support of the council’s decision.

But he also made it clear it’s “vital that the revenues raised are used directly on tourism”.

VisitAberdeenshire and Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association are also in favour of the move.

But there have been some concerns from groups like the Federation of Small Businesses, which has called for the council to assess the impact of its plans.

Tourists in Aberdeen could soon have a visitor levy added to their hotel bill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Tourists in Aberdeen could soon have a visitor levy added to their hotel bill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Our readers have also been sharing their views, with a number of opinions on the tourist tax and if it adds value to the city’s economy.

Some have questioned the levy, saying tourists are already “ripped off” when they come to Scotland. Others don’t believe the £70 a night average is a true figure.

So, will the approved tourist tax be an asset to Aberdeen, or will tourists turn away from a trip to the north-east?

What do you think?

Leave your comments below and I will respond between 10-11am on Thursday.

Conversation