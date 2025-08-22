Aberdeen accountancy boss on rejecting ‘silly money’ to sell his company

In an era when private equity firms are snapping up accountancy practices across the UK, one Aberdeen boss is holding firm.

John Hannah has owned Aberdeen-headquartered SBP Accountants & Business Advisors since 2009.

The firm, which also has offices in Peterhead, Banff and Fraserburgh, currently has a turnover of £3 million and thousands of clients on its books.

With the independent business continuing to grow John has found himself subject to offers from private equity firms.

But staying true to his beliefs he instead is pledging to hand the business over to the staff he’s spent years training and developing.

‘Been offered silly money’

With 36 members of staff, John has ambitions to double turnover within the next five years to £6m and heavily increase on the 2,500 clients it already looks after.

He said: “There’s very few firms in the county sector that have remained independent.

“Private equity has come in in the last maybe five-plus years, and to be perfectly honest, I’ve been offered absolutely silly money.

“But I won’t take it because I believe, when private equity comes in, your fees go up, your staff get overworked and your staff aren’t happy.

“I’m going to sell the business down to the people I’ve trained below me because they’ve helped me make the money.

“I’ll actually end up with a lot less money if I sold it to private equity.

“But to me, it’s the right thing for me, the right thing for my clients and the right thing for my staff.”

SBP strong position for future

SBP, headquartered in Queen’s Road, has already seen a 20% rise in client numbers this year with it bringing in an extra £700,000 turnover.

Although it’s so far been a very encouraging year he’s aware there’s still challenges facing the business.

John, who first joined SBP in 1999, said: “I’ve really been investing a lot of time, money, and effort in looking after staff.

“I found in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, and Banff it was really difficult to get new staff, unless you had some kind of connection to that area in the first place.

“I found it was a lot easier to get people in at the lower end and would concentrate on trying to train staff up using my expertise and knowledge.

“So I’ve made the people who are in the business better, and it means they can train people at the lower end.

“Being accountants, we’re dealing with thousands of businesses who are facing the same kind of problems as we are.

“We’ve got a lot of rising costs, our taxation’s going through the roof, insurances and utilities are going up, and we have staff costs.

“But I know if I’ve got good, well trained and motivated staff they do a good job for clients.

“The commitment continues to drive our growth and position us strongly for the future.”