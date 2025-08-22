Aberdeen accountancy boss on rejecting ‘silly money’ to sell his company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen accountancy boss on rejecting ‘silly money’ to sell his company

John Hannah has said he'll keep turning down buyout offers and keep his firm independent.

By Kelly Wilson
John Hannah, SBP Accountants & Business Advisors (SBP) managing partner. Image: Think PR
John Hannah, SBP Accountants & Business Advisors (SBP) managing partner. Image: Think PR

In an era when private equity firms are snapping up accountancy practices across the UK, one Aberdeen boss is holding firm.

John Hannah has owned Aberdeen-headquartered SBP Accountants & Business Advisors since 2009.

The firm, which also has offices in Peterhead, Banff and Fraserburgh, currently has a turnover of £3 million and thousands of clients on its books.

With the independent business continuing to grow John has found himself subject to offers from private equity firms.

But staying true to his beliefs he instead is pledging to hand the business over to the staff he’s spent years training and developing.

‘Been offered silly money’

With 36 members of staff, John has ambitions to double turnover within the next five years to £6m and heavily increase on the 2,500 clients it already looks after.

He said: “There’s very few firms in the county sector that have remained independent.

“Private equity has come in in the last maybe five-plus years, and to be perfectly honest, I’ve been offered absolutely silly money.

John Hannah, SBP managing partner. Image: Think PR

“But I won’t take it because I believe, when private equity comes in, your fees go up, your staff get overworked and your staff aren’t happy.

“I’m going to sell the business down to the people I’ve trained below me because they’ve helped me make the money.

“I’ll actually end up with a lot less money if I sold it to private equity.

“But to me, it’s the right thing for me, the right thing for my clients and the right thing for my staff.”

SBP strong position for future

SBP, headquartered in Queen’s Road, has already seen a 20% rise in client numbers this year with it bringing in an extra £700,000 turnover.

Although it’s so far been a very encouraging year he’s aware there’s still challenges facing the business.

John, who first joined SBP in 1999, said: “I’ve really been investing a lot of time, money, and effort in looking after staff.

“I found in Peterhead, Fraserburgh, and Banff it was really difficult to get new staff, unless you had some kind of connection to that area in the first place.

“I found it was a lot easier to get people in at the lower end and would concentrate on trying to train staff up using my expertise and knowledge.

“So I’ve made the people who are in the business better, and it means they can train people at the lower end.

“Being accountants, we’re dealing with thousands of businesses who are facing the same kind of problems as we are.

“We’ve got a lot of rising costs, our taxation’s going through the roof, insurances and utilities are going up, and we have staff costs.

“But I know if I’ve got good, well trained and motivated staff they do a good job for clients.

“The commitment continues to drive our growth and position us strongly for the future.”

Conversation