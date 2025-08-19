First look inside former Filling Station in Inverness after £200,000 pizzeria transformation

The former Filling Station in Inverness is on track to reopen next week under new ownership.

Black Sheep Hotels has purchased the building on Academy Street and has transformed it into a traditional-style pizzeria.

Chief operating officer Vidur Kapur revealed the business has spent around £200,000 on the restaurant alone.

Set to open on August 25, The Pizzeria will offer authentic Neapolitan style in the well-known building.

Black Sheep Hotels operates a number of hotels across the north of Scotland, as well as a pizzeria in Fort William.

Refurbishing iconic Inverness building

When Vidur saw the building next to Falcon Square was up for grabs, it instantly piqued his interest.

After research into the location and its visibility, Black Sheep Hotels moved forward in order to take it on.

But, before even picking up the keys, Vidur saw major repairs would be needed and almost all of the previous features would have to be replaced.

He said: “It was a bit of a shock. The ceilings were halfway down the height of the unit and we could see there was a lot of work to do.

“But we saw the potential in this iconic building, its location and the kind of traffic it gets left, right and centre. That’s the story behind the purchase.”

Vidur said the investment so far in the restaurant sits around £200,000. The business has managed to keep the original flooring as well as the stone features.

He added: “If you look at the equipment in the kitchen, Moretti ovens for example, it is a big investment.

“I think the way it has turned out is pretty amazing, everyone is well pleased with it.

“We’ve seen the Pizzeria in Fort William do so well and I’m convinced people are going to like this here as well.”

What will The Pizzeria bring to Inverness?

Vidur said the 48-hour fermentation process of the dough is “very unique” meaning The Pizzeria will offer something different to what is already in Inverness.

He said: “I really feel that we have some authentic Italian pizzas. We’ve kept the pizzas to about eight or 10 inches, Neapolitan style.

“The aim is to give an authentic, simple, good-value feel to this restaurant.

“It is something similar to what we have in Fort William, but our chef here, Sinclair, was trained by Marco Fuso, who is a well-known Italian pizza chef.

“I feel he’s really bringing some of those very unique recipes to the pizzeria.”

The Pizzeria is looking for 15 front of house staff in total, as well as four in the kitchen.

Vidur added: “The expectations here are simple—that this is a place where people can come and get good value, good ambiance, and that it becomes part of the choice for locals and tourists.

“We want people to see that we’re offering something unique with our pizzas, that it tastes good, and that they leave happy. Those are our aspirations.

“We know it’s an iconic building, and we know people will have expectations. That’s why we’ve put so much into it.”