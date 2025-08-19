First look inside former Filling Station in Inverness after £200,000 pizzeria transformation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

First look inside former Filling Station in Inverness after £200,000 pizzeria transformation

Black Sheep Hotels acquired the building last year with ceilings falling apart and major renovations needed.

Vidur Kapur, Black Sheep Hotels chief operating officer, outside the new pizzeria. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Vidur Kapur, Black Sheep Hotels chief operating officer, outside the new pizzeria. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Alex Banks

The former Filling Station in Inverness is on track to reopen next week under new ownership.

Black Sheep Hotels has purchased the building on Academy Street and has transformed it into a traditional-style pizzeria.

Chief operating officer Vidur Kapur revealed the business has spent around £200,000 on the restaurant alone.

Set to open on August 25, The Pizzeria will offer authentic Neapolitan style in the well-known building.

Black Sheep Hotels operates a number of hotels across the north of Scotland, as well as a pizzeria in Fort William.

Refurbishing iconic Inverness building

When Vidur saw the building next to Falcon Square was up for grabs, it instantly piqued his interest.

After research into the location and its visibility, Black Sheep Hotels moved forward in order to take it on. 

But, before even picking up the keys, Vidur saw major repairs would be needed and almost all of the previous features would have to be replaced.

The stone features have remained. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He said: “It was a bit of a shock. The ceilings were halfway down the height of the unit and we could see there was a lot of work to do.

“But we saw the potential in this iconic building, its location and the kind of traffic it gets left, right and centre. That’s the story behind the purchase.”

Vidur said the investment so far in the restaurant sits around £200,000. The business has managed to keep the original flooring as well as the stone features.

Vidur Kapur said around £200,000 has been invested in the renovation. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

He added: “If you look at the equipment in the kitchen, Moretti ovens for example, it is a big investment.

“I think the way it has turned out is pretty amazing, everyone is well pleased with it.

“We’ve seen the Pizzeria in Fort William do so well and I’m convinced people are going to like this here as well.”

What will The Pizzeria bring to Inverness?

Vidur said the 48-hour fermentation process of the dough is “very unique” meaning The Pizzeria will offer something different to what is already in Inverness.

He said: “I really feel that we have some authentic Italian pizzas. We’ve kept the pizzas to about eight or 10 inches, Neapolitan style.

“The aim is to give an authentic, simple, good-value feel to this restaurant.

“It is something similar to what we have in Fort William, but our chef here, Sinclair, was trained by Marco Fuso, who is a well-known Italian pizza chef.

“I feel he’s really bringing some of those very unique recipes to the pizzeria.”

Inside the newly transformed pizzeria. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Pizzeria is looking for 15 front of house staff in total, as well as four in the kitchen.

Vidur added: “The expectations here are simple—that this is a place where people can come and get good value, good ambiance, and that it becomes part of the choice for locals and tourists.

“We want people to see that we’re offering something unique with our pizzas, that it tastes good, and that they leave happy. Those are our aspirations.

“We know it’s an iconic building, and we know people will have expectations. That’s why we’ve put so much into it.”

Conversation