Major deal struck as Aberdeen building sells for £13.5 million

An Aberdeen training centre building has been sold in a deal worth £13.5 million.

The Survivex building at Kirkhill Commercial Park in Dyce has been acquired by French firm Remake Live.

The 5,113sq m property was previously owned by Knight Property Group.

The commercial deal was the largest to take place throughout Scotland during the last quarter of 2025 with Knight calling it a “strong price” in current market conditions.

‘Well-positioned asset’

Remake Live said the purchasing of the “state-of-the art training centre” was part of a “disciplined investment strategy”.

The building is currently fully leased to 3T Energy Group, which operates Survivex.

It offers more than 200 courses to 75,000 people annually.

The firm has committed to a 16-year-lease of the building and has made a multi-million-pound investment in a marine simulator and bespoke electrical training stations for offshore electricians and engineers.

Julien Lamy, Remake Asset Management chief investment officer, said: “This acquisition is a perfect example of our investment strategy targeting well-positioned assets that generate certain long-term income.

“In addition, the contractual commitment of the 3T Energy Group for more than 16 years in this building, reinforced by recent investments and a strategic location for their activity near an airport and as close as possible to the main offshore sites in Europe, testifies to the solidity of this asset and its long-term valuation potential.”

‘Strong price’

Howard Crawshaw, Knight Property Group managing director, said: “This transaction represented a strategic sale for Knight Property Group, marking the disposal of our final asset at Kirkhill Commercial Park in Dyce, where we previously developed six buildings.

“We originally acquired the land in 2006 and delivered a mix of speculative development and pre-let projects.

“The sale achieved a strong price in the context of current market conditions.”

Aberdeen performed well

The Kirkhill Commercial Park acquisition wasn’t the only major Granite City commercial property sale of 2025 so far.

A warehouse in ABZ Business Park, owned by ABZ Developments, was bought for £5.4m by La Francaise RE Managers.

In the office market, Maersk Training Centre was bought by Avendis for £7m.

Douglas McPhail, head of Colliers Scotland, said: “Scotland isn’t immune to the geopolitical and economic uncertainty affecting the whole of the UK commercial property market.

“While there were some stand-out deals this quarter, the sense of momentum hasn’t yet returned to the market as a whole.

“Encouragingly when looking across the first two quarters, volumes are still ahead of 2024 levels, hopefully pointing to a stronger full-year total.”