Dicksons of Inverness: Motor group boss on driving firm to £56 million sales

Motor group Dicksons of Inverness has seen its turnover grow by almost £13 million in its latest accounts.

The firm owns five dealerships across the Highland capital and has revealed it was a year of “seismic change”.

The accounts for the year ending March 31 2025 show a pre-tax profit of £174,007 in its first year of a multi-million-pound management buyout.

They also show turnover rising to £56.4m, compared to £43.5m the year before.

Dicksons runs Kia, MG, Nissan and Suzuki showrooms, as well as its own affordable showroom, Carzar.

Managing director Fraser Bryce said the company is still on track to grow its turnover to £100m in the next five years.

‘Seismic’ change for motor group

Dicksons said there were substantial costs for several reasons over the 12 months.

It invested £500,000 in its new Kia showroom as well as further investment in a rebrand.

The motor group said global issues around electric vehicles have also contributed to the rising costs.

Mr Bryce said: “The directors are happy with the continued growth with increased revenue across all dealerships and all departments.

“We are still on course for our stated five-year forecast of staffing levels reaching 100, and turnover £100m.”

The year’s turnover was split between vehicle sales of £50.1m and after sales revenue of £6.3m.

Dicksons of Inverness plans for motor group

Mr Bryce and four other directors completed a management buyout last year, with the company now employing more than 80 people across 30 different roles.

It is being driven forward by a five-team board of directors – Mr Bryce, Jim Mackenzie, Jamie Dunlop, Douglas Laird, Linda MacPhee.

Alistair Scrimgeour, who owned the group alongside Jimmy Gibson, joined it in the 1970s but announced he would be retiring following last year’s buyout.

Mr Bryce added: “The chairman’s retirement enabled the succession plans to be put into place to safeguard the future operations of the business.

“And to continue with the growth ambitions of the five operating directors within the Highland market.”