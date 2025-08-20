Dicksons of Inverness: Motor group boss on driving firm to £56 million sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dicksons of Inverness: Motor group boss on driving firm to £56 million sales

Managing director Fraser Bryce said it was a year of "seismic change" for the Inverness firm.

By Alex Banks
New directors, l-r, Jim Mackenzie, Jamie Dunlop, Fraser Bryce, Douglas Laird and Linda MacPhee.
Dicksond of Inverness directors, l-r, Jim Mackenzie, Jamie Dunlop, Fraser Bryce, Douglas Laird and Linda MacPhee. Image: Dicksons of Inverness

Motor group Dicksons of Inverness has seen its turnover grow by almost £13 million in its latest accounts.

The firm owns five dealerships across the Highland capital and has revealed it was a year of “seismic change”.

The accounts for the year ending March 31 2025 show a pre-tax profit of £174,007 in its first year of a multi-million-pound management buyout.

They also show turnover rising to £56.4m, compared to £43.5m the year before.

Dicksons runs Kia, MG, Nissan and Suzuki showrooms, as well as its own affordable showroom, Carzar.

Managing director Fraser Bryce said the company is still on track to grow its turnover to £100m in the next five years.

‘Seismic’ change for motor group

Dicksons said there were substantial costs for several reasons over the 12 months.

It invested £500,000 in its new Kia showroom as well as further investment in a rebrand.

The motor group said global issues around electric vehicles have also contributed to the rising costs.

Dicksons of Inverness managing director Fraser Bryce.
Managing director of motor group Dicksons of Inverness Fraser Bryce. Image: Milestone Media

Mr Bryce said: “The directors are happy with the continued growth with increased revenue across all dealerships and all departments.

“We are still on course for our stated five-year forecast of staffing levels reaching 100, and turnover £100m.”

The year’s turnover was split between vehicle sales of £50.1m and after sales revenue of £6.3m.

Dicksons of Inverness plans for motor group

Mr Bryce and four other directors completed a management buyout last year, with the company now employing more than 80 people across 30 different roles.

It is being driven forward by a five-team board of directors – Mr Bryce, Jim Mackenzie, Jamie Dunlop, Douglas Laird, Linda MacPhee.

Alistair Scrimgeour, who owned the group alongside Jimmy Gibson, joined it in the 1970s but announced he would be retiring following last year’s buyout.

The Inverness affordable showroom, CARZAR, is the newest of Dicksons’ five dealerships. Image: Dicksons of Inverness

Mr Bryce added: “The chairman’s retirement enabled the succession plans to be put into place to safeguard the future operations of the business.

“And to continue with the growth ambitions of the five operating directors within the Highland market.”

