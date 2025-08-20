Highland housebuilder secures new contracts worth £23.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

Highland housebuilder secures new contracts worth £23.5m

Dozens of new affordable homes will be built in Invergordon, Broadford and Loch Carron.

By Liza Hamilton
Compass managing director Thom MacLeod. Image: Compass
A Highland housebuilder has landed £23.5 million worth of new housing contracts just weeks after completing its 1,000th affordable home.

Inverness-based Compass Building & Construction Services is pushing forward with three major projects in Invergordon, Broadford, and Lochcarron – marking the next chapter in its rapid growth across the Highlands.

The £12.5m Invergordon development, along with £5.5m sites in Broadford and Lochcarron, will bring another 80 affordable homes to the region in the coming months.

The orders follow the completion of Compass’s latest phase of homes at Teandallon in Evanton for Highland Council – the project that marked its 1,000-home milestone.

Founded in 2009, Compass has grown into a key player in tackling the region’s housing shortage, delivering homes across 32 Highland and Island communities – including Portree, Carrbridge, Dornie and Gairloch.

Compass managing director Thom MacLeod at the Evanton site with members of the design team and representatives of Highland Council and the Scottish government. Image: Ewen Weatherspoon

Managing director Thom MacLeod said the new contracts not only reflect the company’s momentum, but also its long-term commitment to sustainable growth and community investment.

Compass Building contracts wins

Compass, along with sister company Orbis, has delivered nearly 100 apprentice placements and was previously named Scotland’s SME construction apprentice employer of the year.

Mr MacLeod credits the company’s hands-on, local-first model for its success.

“This has been a key part of our growth strategy as it very much mirrors the route taken by many of our management team during our formative years,” he added.

“This model is in stark contrast to many of the larger visiting tier-one contractors that choose to follow a management contracting model.

“It is our preference to organically develop our own talent, in our own mould, so that we have control of this throughput for future generations rather than simply relying on the efforts of others.”

He said the approach had paid dividends.

Compass is a regional building contractor and developer headquartered in Inverness.

“Not only do we have an exemplary directly employed workforce,” added Mr MacLeod. “We have also been recognised routinely for excellence in the training that we provide.”

Compass was the first builder in a generation to bring large-scale private housing to the rural west coast, with support from social landlords and the Scottish Government.

