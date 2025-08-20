Highland housebuilder secures new contracts worth £23.5m

A Highland housebuilder has landed £23.5 million worth of new housing contracts just weeks after completing its 1,000th affordable home.

Inverness-based Compass Building & Construction Services is pushing forward with three major projects in Invergordon, Broadford, and Lochcarron – marking the next chapter in its rapid growth across the Highlands.

The £12.5m Invergordon development, along with £5.5m sites in Broadford and Lochcarron, will bring another 80 affordable homes to the region in the coming months.

The orders follow the completion of Compass’s latest phase of homes at Teandallon in Evanton for Highland Council – the project that marked its 1,000-home milestone.

Founded in 2009, Compass has grown into a key player in tackling the region’s housing shortage, delivering homes across 32 Highland and Island communities – including Portree, Carrbridge, Dornie and Gairloch.

Managing director Thom MacLeod said the new contracts not only reflect the company’s momentum, but also its long-term commitment to sustainable growth and community investment.

Compass Building contracts wins

Compass, along with sister company Orbis, has delivered nearly 100 apprentice placements and was previously named Scotland’s SME construction apprentice employer of the year.

Mr MacLeod credits the company’s hands-on, local-first model for its success.

“This has been a key part of our growth strategy as it very much mirrors the route taken by many of our management team during our formative years,” he added.

“This model is in stark contrast to many of the larger visiting tier-one contractors that choose to follow a management contracting model.

“It is our preference to organically develop our own talent, in our own mould, so that we have control of this throughput for future generations rather than simply relying on the efforts of others.”

He said the approach had paid dividends.

“Not only do we have an exemplary directly employed workforce,” added Mr MacLeod. “We have also been recognised routinely for excellence in the training that we provide.”

Compass was the first builder in a generation to bring large-scale private housing to the rural west coast, with support from social landlords and the Scottish Government.