Young Aberdeen entrepreneur to open new barber shop in Peterculter

Keeran Watt, 27, started practicing haircuts on his friends and now has two shops.

By Kaitlyn O'Donnell
Blurred Modern Barbering owner Keeran Watt. Image: Supplied
The success of an Aberdeen barber shop has led a young city entrepreneur to open a second dedicated location.

Keeran Watt, 27, opened Blurred Modern Barbering on King Street last October.

He is now opening a new branch on North Deeside Road in Peterculter.

Keeran previously rented space within his dad’s Peterculter tanning shop You Had Me at Glow but will move to his own premises on Tuesday.

Blurred Modern Barbering Peterculter

Keeran studied to become a PE teacher at university but a passion for hair led to him practising styles on his friends.

He said: “Covid came and I was having second thoughts about what I wanted to do with my life.

“I wanted to follow a real passion and I’ve always been into hair.

“I had some really trusting friends who let me have a practice on their hair to begin with and I kind of just fell in love with it from there.

“That was about five years ago now.”

Blurred Modern Barbering's new Peterculter shop. Image: Supplied
After drawing customers to receive haircuts within the Culter tanning salon, he then took the risk to open up in King Street.

He said its central location – across from the University of Aberdeen – has helped it become particularly popular with students.

He hopes to have similar success at his new location in the former Fit’s the Scoop ice cream shop in Culter.

At the moment, Blurred Modern Barbering’s Peterculter client base comes largely from the surrounding areas, but Keeran hopes moving out of the sunbed shop and into his own space will attract more locals.

Passion for community

What makes Keeran’s barber shop different is his passion for building community.

He adds: “I want Blurred to be more than just a barber shop.

“In American movies, the barber shop is where people hang out – it feels like a proper community. That’s what I’m trying to do with my shops.”

Keeran Watt hard at work cutting a customer's hair. Image: Supplied
Keeran hard at work cutting a customer’s hair. Image: Supplied

Through social media he has also been able to put on social events both inside and outside the barber shops themselves.

“We do a football game every Sunday night for clients and it helps people meet each other and become friends which is a really cool thing for me to see.”

