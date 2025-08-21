Aberdeen strip club to reopen after £150,000 revamp

One of Aberdeen’s best-known gentlemen’s clubs is to reopen next week following a major £150,000 refurbishment.

Private Eyes on Chapel Street will welcome customers once again from Friday, August 29, having remained closed since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally opened in 1998, the venue was the first in what was to become a well-known chain of Private Eyes clubs operating across Scotland.

While the company’s Bridge Street Aberdeen location continued remained open, the Chapel Street venue was mothballed – until now.

Owner Tony Cochrane, who also runs clubs in Inverness and Dundee, said the decision to reopen followed demand from long-time customers.

He said: “It was our original club – it was well-liked.

“People had fond memories of the place and kept asking when we’d bring it back.

“We decided it was time to do a proper refurb and do something a bit different.”

Oil week boost expected for Private Eyes Aberdeen

The reopening coincides with SPE Offshore Europe, the international oil and gas exhibition starting on September 2, which typically draws thousands of delegates to the Granite City.

“Oil week is by far our busiest time,” Mr Cochrane said. “It wasn’t planned that way – but it’s a good accident.”

The finishing touches are now being made to the club’s internal transformation, including new stages for an expanded entertainment offering.

“We went all out to make sure this is good,” said the owner. “We’re making it more of a show event.”

The venue will feature 24 dancers performing on stage each evening, with continuous shows throughout the night. VIP rooms have also been added for high-end clientele.

Looking ahead, the club is preparing to launch a live-streaming platform, allowing customers to watch performances remotely via pay-per-view.

The digital infrastructure was developed during the pandemic and is ready to go live in the coming months.

Live-streaming plans signal new era

“We want to get everything running smoothly first, then that is stage two,” Mr Cochrane added.

“In the evening there can be quiet spells, so the girls can end up sitting twiddling their fingers.

“This way they could actually do the internet – it’s another way to stay one one step ahead.”

Private Eyes was previously shortlisted for Best UK Club at an international industry award in Las Vegas and Mr Cochrane believes the relaunch reflects the need to change in a fast-evolving sector.

“You’ve got to adapt and reinvent yourself,” said club owner. “If you stand still you die very quickly.

“Instead of throwing in the towel, we thought: let’s rethink and move forward.”

Mr Cochrane, also owns Club Tropicana and Sing City, which adjoin the Chapel Street venue. He says he’s looking forward to seeing familiar faces back through the doors.

Earlier this month, he announced plans to replace Club Tropicana in Dundee with a new LGBTQ+ venue called Rainbow Loft.