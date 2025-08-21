Aberdeen strip club to reopen after £150,000 revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen strip club to reopen after £150,000 revamp

The original Private Eyes gentlemen's club at Chapel Street was mothballed during the pandemic.

By Liza Hamilton
Private Eyes gentlemen's club owner, Tony Cochrane. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
One of Aberdeen’s best-known gentlemen’s clubs is to reopen next week following a major £150,000 refurbishment.

Private Eyes on Chapel Street will welcome customers once again from Friday, August 29, having remained closed since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally opened in 1998, the venue was the first in what was to become a well-known chain of Private Eyes clubs operating across Scotland.

While the company’s Bridge Street Aberdeen location continued remained open, the Chapel Street venue was mothballed – until now.

Owner Tony Cochrane, who also runs clubs in Inverness and Dundee, said the decision to reopen followed demand from long-time customers.

The original Private Eyes gentlemen’s club on Chapel Street reopens next Friday. Image: Tony Cochrane

He said: “It was our original club – it was well-liked.

“People had fond memories of the place and kept asking when we’d bring it back.

“We decided it was time to do a proper refurb and do something a bit different.”

Oil week boost expected for Private Eyes Aberdeen

The reopening coincides with SPE Offshore Europe, the international oil and gas exhibition starting on September 2, which typically draws thousands of delegates to the Granite City.

“Oil week is by far our busiest time,” Mr Cochrane said. “It wasn’t planned that way – but it’s a good accident.”

The finishing touches are now being made to the club’s internal transformation, including new stages for an expanded entertainment offering.

“We went all out to make sure this is good,” said the owner. “We’re making it more of a show event.”

A new live-stream of the stage show will be added in coming months..

The venue will feature 24 dancers performing on stage each evening, with continuous shows throughout the night. VIP rooms have also been added for high-end clientele.

Looking ahead, the club is preparing to launch a live-streaming platform, allowing customers to watch performances remotely via pay-per-view.

The digital infrastructure was developed during the pandemic and is ready to go live in the coming months.

Live-streaming plans signal new era

“We want to get everything running smoothly first, then that is stage two,” Mr Cochrane added.

“In the evening there can be quiet spells, so the girls can end up sitting twiddling their fingers.

“This way they could actually do the internet – it’s another way to stay one one step ahead.”

How the original Private Eyes stage at Chapel Street used to look. Image: Tony Cochrane

Private Eyes was previously shortlisted for Best UK Club at an international industry award in Las Vegas and Mr Cochrane believes the relaunch reflects the need to change in a fast-evolving sector.

“You’ve got to adapt and reinvent yourself,” said club owner. “If you stand still you die very quickly.

“Instead of throwing in the towel, we thought: let’s rethink and move forward.”

Mr Cochrane, also owns Club Tropicana and Sing City, which adjoin the Chapel Street venue. He says he’s looking forward to seeing familiar faces back through the doors.

Earlier this month, he announced plans to replace Club Tropicana in Dundee with a new LGBTQ+ venue called Rainbow Loft.

