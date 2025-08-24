Five pet hotels for sale from Aberdeenshire to the Highlands

With pet ownership booming, five well-established pet hotels in Aberdeenshire and the Highlands are on the market.

From luxury cat boarding to spacious kennels, these businesses offer entry into a resilient sector with steady demand.

Ranging from remote coastal kennels to charming countryside catteries, each boasts strong reputations, loyal clients, and potential for growth.

1.Copperfield Cattery, Kirkhill, Inverness-shire – £450,000

After 22 years at the helm, the owners of Copperfield Cattery are ready to retire – opening the door to a new chapter for this well-loved business near Inverness.

Nestled on a peaceful one-acre rural plot, the cattery is council-licensed to provide accommodation for 45 cats.

Established since 1980 with SSPCA involvement, it combines a charming four-bedroom stone home with self-enclosed, well-equipped cattery buildings.

They include heated cabins and outdoor runs – including disabled cat provision.

It benefits from strong repeat bookings, a 2,000-strong customer base, and an impressive future booking pipeline.

“Cattery places are at a premium caused by the closure of two catteries in the area over the last few years,” states the brochure.

“Bookings for peak periods (school holidays) are taken months in advance providing a significant level of financial certainty.”

2. Bauds Pet Care and Garden Centre, Buckie, Moray – £525,000

More than just a pet hotel, Bauds combines dog and cat boarding (licensed for 38 dogs and 24 cats) with a garden centre and pet shop on 2.5 acres near Buckie.

The kennels feature underground heating and indoor-outdoor runs, while the cattery offers indoor cabins with outdoor runs.

The site includes a traditional three-bedroom croft home, fenced paddocks, and large outbuildings.

The business has expansion potential with plans for holiday lets, glamping pods, or new housing (subject to planning).

3. Frogmore Cattery, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire – £185,000

Set in tranquil Ythan countryside near Newburgh, Frogmore Cattery is a luxury, purpose-built facility with 29 spacious pens catering for up to 60 cats.

Known for its exceptional care and quality, Frogmore boasts fully-insulated , double-glazed cabins with over 4.5 square metres of play space each, heated throughout for comfort.

The cattery’s reputation for premium feline boarding is reflected in a steady stream of repeat business.

The owners’ house is available separately, offering a lifestyle package in scenic Aberdeenshire.

4. Ramscraigs Boarding Kennels, Dunbeath, Caithness – £500,000

After five years of steady growth, the current owners of Ramscraigs Kennels are preparing for retirement – and handing over a thriving business with bookings already secured into 2026.

Licensed for 38 dogs, the kennels have been in operation for 25 years, earning a strong reputation for high-quality, reliable care.

Set on 5.4 acres along the rugged Caithness coastline, the property includes a traditional one-bedroom stone cottage, a separate annexe with Airbnb potential, a grooming parlour, three stables and well-maintained paddocks.

Heated kennels open directly onto secure exercise areas, and the business benefits from CCTV throughout.

With a prime location on the NC500 and its busiest trading year to date in 2024, Ramscraigs is a fully-equipped, ready-to-run operation – ideal for buyers seeking both business and lifestyle.

5. Fairways Pet Haven, Newmachar, Aberdeenshire – £625,000

With year-round bookings and an average occupancy of 95%, Fairways Pet Haven is a well-established kennel and dog daycare business in the heart of Aberdeenshire.

Set within three acres near Newmachar, the site includes four kennel blocks, ample parking and space for further development

Currently employing three full-time staff, the business runs as a busy, reliable operation.

The property, set against the Bennachie backdrop, comes with a striking four-bedroom villa, offering on-site living and workspace potential, including a dedicated office.