Owner on success of new Huntly womenswear boutique Blanc Closet

The owner of a new Huntly boutique says it gives customers the personal touches that chain stores on the high street can’t match.

Blanc Closet on Gordon Street has seen strong footfall since opening in June.

Founder Melissa Simpson says her shop stocks women’s clothing to suit every “shape, size and budget”.

Starting Blanc Closet

Melissa said she has always wanted to start her own business.

She grabbed the opportunity to launch an online business in 2021 after taking a career break to start her family.

Fed up with feeling disappointed when ordering clothes online, Melissa wanted to offer something different.

She said: “Often when you order clothes online they are nothing like you thought they were going to be.

“I wanted to run a business where the clothes arrived, presented well and ready to wear.

“It started online and has grown and grown over the past four years to the stage it was taking over my house.”

Opening new Huntly boutique

At that point she decided to take the leap and open a bricks and mortar store.

With the help of her wider family, she undertook the huge task of transforming former butcher’s shop, Gordon Rhind (Forbes Raeburn), into her modern boutique.

She said: “It was a bit of a mess when we got the keys.

“We spent months renovating, taking tiles off the floors and walls. It’s been a family venture.”

Since opening in June founder Melissa says her footfall has been “unbelievable”.

Personal touches are particularly important to Blanc Closet.

Melissa admits: “We’re quite prepared to lose a sale rather than have somebody go out of the store with something that doesn’t look right on them.

“We want it to be a permanent feature in Huntly, somewhere people know they can drop in anytime.

“There will be new stock and lots of different things they won’t find in other local places.”