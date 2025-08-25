Aberdeenshire entrepreneur aims for £18m sales with dad-friendly baby carrier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire entrepreneur aims for £18m sales with dad-friendly baby carrier

After 10 prototypes and trips to a specialist factory in Vietnam, he believes he's created a unique product.

By Kelly Wilson
Aberdeenshire entrepreneur to launch new baby carrier designed for dads. Image: Ben Leonard
When Aberdeenshire entrepreneur Ben Leonard became a dad he quickly realised most baby carriers weren’t built with dads in mind.

The 37-year-old turned his frustration into innovation and is preparing to launch his own baby carrier, designed specifically for dads.

The dad-of-three is targeting £18 million of sales within the first five years of launching.

He’s started a £300,000 investment drive for Tuko Baby, ahead of its launch within the next few months.

No options for dads

Former Ellon Academy pupil Ben has been through 10 prototypes and now believes he’s found the perfect product to manufacture.

He said: “I didn’t particularly get on with my wife’s baby carrier and I tried a few.

“There was one I found to be the least comfortable, but inevitably I’d end up with a sore back.

Ben Leonard and his son Jonah using Tuko. Image: Ben Leonard

“And it also just didn’t look like something that I would choose to buy. It seemed odd to me that there was nothing out there really for 50% of parents, who are dads.

“It felt like every time I saw a dad with a baby carrier, it looked like they were borrowing their wife’s one.”

All about dads

Ben has made several visits to Vietnam where the baby carrier, made from 78% recycled materials, will be manufactured.

He believes they’ve found a gap in the market and has been encouraged by retailer interest so far.

He said: “There’s seven billion people on the planet and plenty of dads who do carry their baby.

“Maybe not as much as the mum, but still a decent amount of time.

“There’s plenty of toddler carriers that look like something the dad would want because it looks like a backpack.

“And often it’s the dad using it.

“I’ve spoken to some retailers who have said they would stock it.

“It’s essentially taken a really long time to design but we’ve worked with one of the world’s best outdoor and backpack designer to take my ideas and make them work.

“We’ve done 10 prototypes. I’ve been out to the factory in Vietnam twice.”

Retailers impressed by Tuko

Tuko is all based around ergonomics to make it fit to the dad’s body.

Ben said: “The weight should be going through your hips and through your pelvis and not all on your lower back and shoulders.

“Most of the baby carriers out there, the hip belt is just a dangly accessory that doesn’t really do anything.

“Our carrier properly puts the weight through the dad’s hips.”

Ben has already approached several UK retailers and been given “verbal” commitment to stocking it.

He said: “We’re launching in the UK and our main route to market will be through our website.

“Later we’ll sell on marketplaces like Amazon. And as quickly as we can, we’ll get into retailers, most likely independent ones first.”

Ben Leonard started his fitness business as a hobby never realising the success it would be. Image: Ben Leonard.

“The response so far has been great and that’s why we are confident it is going to work.

“We’ve had feedback from dads, baby carrier consultant and retailers.

“We know we’ve a great product.”

Ben is no stranger to business having launched his own fitness business Beast Gear in 2016.

He achieved sales of £300,000 in his first year which increased to £4 million by 2018.

He also does some consultancy work and launched his first book called Quit Stalling and Build Your Brand, which promises to help readers learn the strategies necessary to successfully start and scale an e-commerce business in 2023.

 

