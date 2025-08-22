BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie quits Ellon beer giant

Martin Dickie, the man who helped transform BrewDog from a tiny start-up in Fraserburgh into a global craft beer empire, has announced he is stepping down from the company – and leaving the alcohol industry altogether.

Mr Dickie started the craft beer firm with friend James Watt in 2007. Mr Watt stepped down as chief executive last year.

In a farewell letter sent to staff on Friday morning, Mr Dickie described BrewDog as “his life for the past 18 years”, but said the time had come to step back for personal reasons.

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to step away from BrewDog and the wider alcohol industry for personal reasons,” he said.

“This business has been my life for the last 18 years, and I have enjoyed (almost) every minute.”

Why Martin Dickie is quitting BrewDog

He told colleagues he had loved working with “so many interesting people” across the business.

“BrewDog will always have the ability to be the best in any setting that we work in,” he added. “We have the platform to constantly challenge ourselves to be the best.”

He also reminded staff to stay focused on what matters most – the experience of BrewDog customers.

“People are spending their hard-earned money on something we have made, poured and served,” he said.

“Make sure the details are there – their glass is spotless (bars), the labels straight (packaging) and of course the beer tastes great (procurement, production, quality, supply-chain).

“Make their BrewDog moment special. And always surprise and delight.”

No leadership changes at BrewDog

Mr Dickie played a central role in launching BrewDog Distilling Co, and helped lead the creation of spirits such as Lonewolf Gin and Abstrakt Vodka.

But despite his success, he says he is ready to support the company from the sidelines.

BrewDog said there would be no leadership changes as a result of his departure and credited Mr Dickie’s “immeasurable” contribution to the company’s growth.

The Press & Journal featured Mr Dickie in recent weeks, discussing his new medicinal cannabis venture Waterside Pharmaceuticals, based near Newburgh in Aberdeenshire.

The entrepreneur has invested millions in the business, with plans to grow and harvest cannabis on an industrial scale.

Brewdog CEO pays tribute to founder

James Taylor, BrewDog chief executive, paid tribute to Mr Dickie.

He said: “Martin’s contributions to BrewDog have been immeasurable.

“His creativity, passion, and relentless drive have shaped our company over the years and inspired countless others in the industry.

“We would like to thank him for his focus primarily on product quality, new product development, workplace safety and sustainable supplier relationships.

“Martin will always be part of the BrewDog family, and we wish him every success in the future.”