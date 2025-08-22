BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie quits Ellon beer giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie quits Ellon beer giant

Mr Dickie has explained his reasons for leaving the business he started in 2007.

By Liza Hamilton
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ.
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Martin Dickie, the man who helped transform BrewDog from a tiny start-up in Fraserburgh into a global craft beer empire, has announced he is stepping down from the company – and leaving the alcohol industry altogether.

Mr Dickie started the craft beer firm with friend James Watt in 2007. Mr Watt stepped down as chief executive last year.

In a farewell letter sent to staff on Friday morning, Mr Dickie described BrewDog as “his life for the past 18 years”, but said the time had come to step back for personal reasons.

“I’m writing to let you know I’ve decided to step away from BrewDog and the wider alcohol industry for personal reasons,” he said.

“This business has been my life for the last 18 years, and I have enjoyed (almost) every minute.”

Why Martin Dickie is quitting BrewDog

He told colleagues he had loved working with “so many interesting people” across the business.

“BrewDog will always have the ability to be the best in any setting that we work in,” he added. “We have the platform to constantly challenge ourselves to be the best.”

He also reminded staff to stay focused on what matters most – the experience of BrewDog customers.

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie.
BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie. Image: Andrew Taylor/True North Advisors

“People are spending their hard-earned money on something we have made, poured and served,” he said.

“Make sure the details are there – their glass is spotless (bars), the labels straight (packaging) and of course the beer tastes great (procurement, production, quality, supply-chain).

“Make their BrewDog moment special. And always surprise and delight.”

No leadership changes at BrewDog

Mr Dickie played a central role in launching BrewDog Distilling Co, and helped lead the creation of spirits such as Lonewolf Gin and Abstrakt Vodka.

But despite his success, he says he is ready to support the company from the sidelines.

BrewDog said there would be no leadership changes as a result of his departure and credited Mr Dickie’s “immeasurable” contribution to the company’s growth.

BrewDog founders James Watt and Martin Dickie.
BrewDog founders James Watt and Martin Dickie. Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

The Press & Journal featured Mr Dickie in recent weeks, discussing his new medicinal cannabis venture Waterside Pharmaceuticals, based near Newburgh in Aberdeenshire.

The entrepreneur has invested millions in the business, with plans to grow and harvest cannabis on an industrial scale.

Brewdog CEO pays tribute to founder

James Taylor, BrewDog chief executive, paid tribute to Mr Dickie.

He said: “Martin’s contributions to BrewDog have been immeasurable.

“His creativity, passion, and relentless drive have shaped our company over the years and inspired countless others in the industry.

“We would like to thank him for his focus primarily on product quality, new product development, workplace safety and sustainable supplier relationships.

“Martin will always be part of the BrewDog family, and we wish him every success in the future.”

