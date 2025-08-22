Who is BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie and why has he stepped down from Ellon beer firm?

After nearly two decades at the helm of one of Scotland’s most disruptive and successful drink companies, BrewDog co-founder and director Martin Dickie has officially stepped down.

The news marks the end of an era for the Fraserburgh-founded business – and for Martin, who played a central role in turning the two-man operation in a north-east industrial unit into a global craft beer powerhouse.

In a farewell letter sent to staff on Friday morning, Mr Dickie described BrewDog as “his life for the past 18 years”.

Where did Martin Dickie grow up?

Martin, 42, hails from Crimond, a small village just outside Fraserburgh.

The son of an oil industry personnel manager, he went to Peterhead Academy, where he met his future business partner, James Watt.

While most of their schoolmates headed into oil, fishing and farming, Martin’s passion took him in a different direction.

How did he get into brewing?

Martin’s interest in brewing began with early experiments in homebrew and a fascination with fermentation.

That led him to study Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

He later became head brewer at Thornbridge Brewery in Derbyshire, where he helped develop their flagship beer, Jaipur.

Throughout this time he kept in touch with James and the pair started to hatch a plan.

How did BrewDog get started?

In 2007, Martin and James Watt set up BrewDog in a small unit at Kessock Industrial Estate in Fraserburgh.

They used their savings, backed by a £22,000 loan from Aberdeenshire Council’s Support for Aberdeenshire Business Scheme.

They started out brewing small batches, filled bottles by hands and sold their first beers at local markets out of a beaten-up old van.

From day on their mission was clear: brew bold, high-quality beer that went against the grain of the “stuffy UK beer market”.

What was Martin’s role in BrewDog’s growth?

Martin was the driving force behind the beer itself.

As head of brewing, he shaped the company’s reputation for innovation, experimentation and quality.

BrewDog expanded rapidly – from Fraserburgh to a custom-built site in Ellon, and from a local brewery to a global brand.

In 2007 Martin and James said they aimed to produce 7,000 pints of beer a week.

Today BrewDog employs around 2,400 staff worldwide.

It served more than 6.4 million pints and 7.9 million chicken wings across its bars globally last year.

In recent years, Martin helped master distiller, Steven Kersley, oversee BrewDog’s ambitious pivot into the spirits and cocktail market.

Why has Martin stepped down?

“After over two decades in the brewing and distilling arena sadly for personal reasons it’s time for me to leave the industry that I love deeply and hopefully had a positive impact in,” he said in a statement today.

“Leaving BrewDog isn’t easy, but I’m ready to spend less time travelling and spend some more time at home with my young family.

“It has been an honour to have worked with incredible, like-minded, colleagues who live in a world of flavour and experimentation.

“Our hard work and passion is dedicated to bringing our customers a moment of beautiful escapism from the real world. In James Taylor and Lauren Carrol, BrewDog is in very strong hands and I will always remain a massive fan.”

What’s next for Martin Dickie?

Martin already working on a new venture – this time in medicinal cannabis.

He’s launched Waterside Pharmaceuticals, based near Newburgh, with plans to grow and process cannabis for pharmaceutical use.

Both Martin and James remain “persons with significant control” of BrewDog PLC.

What was Martin like at the start of his career?

Some highlights from Martin’s 2007 Q&A with Press & Journal reporter Keith Findlay.