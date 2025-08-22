Who is BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie and why has he stepped down from Ellon beer firm?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

Who is BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie and why has he stepped down from Ellon beer firm?

Seven questions answered about the Crimond brewer who helped build BrewDog.

By Liza Hamilton
Brewdog's Martin Dickie has stepped down from the company after 18 years at the helm. Image: Darrell Benns
Brewdog's Martin Dickie has stepped down from the company after 18 years at the helm. Image: Darrell Benns

After nearly two decades at the helm of one of Scotland’s most disruptive and successful drink companies, BrewDog co-founder and director Martin Dickie has officially stepped down.

The news marks the end of an era for the Fraserburgh-founded business – and for Martin, who played a central role in turning the two-man operation in a north-east industrial unit into a global craft beer powerhouse.

In a farewell letter sent to staff on Friday morning, Mr Dickie described BrewDog as “his life for the past 18 years”.

Where did Martin Dickie grow up?

Martin, 42, hails from Crimond, a small village just outside Fraserburgh.

The son of an oil industry personnel manager, he went to Peterhead Academy, where he met his future business partner, James Watt.

While most of their schoolmates headed into oil, fishing and farming, Martin’s passion took him in a different direction.

How did he get into brewing?

Martin’s interest in brewing began with early experiments in homebrew and a fascination with fermentation.

Martin Dickie and James Watt in the early days of BrewDog.

That led him to study Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

He later became head brewer at Thornbridge Brewery in Derbyshire, where he helped develop their flagship beer, Jaipur.

Throughout this time he kept in touch with James and the pair started to hatch a plan.

How did BrewDog get started?

In 2007, Martin and James Watt set up BrewDog in a small unit at Kessock Industrial Estate in Fraserburgh.

They used their savings, backed by a £22,000 loan from Aberdeenshire Council’s Support for Aberdeenshire Business Scheme.

They started out brewing small batches, filled bottles by hands and sold their first beers at local markets out of a beaten-up old van.

From day on their mission was clear: brew bold, high-quality beer that went against the grain of the “stuffy UK beer market”.

What was Martin’s role in BrewDog’s growth?

Martin was the driving force behind the beer itself.

As head of brewing, he shaped the company’s reputation for innovation, experimentation and quality.

BrewDog expanded rapidly – from Fraserburgh to a custom-built site in Ellon, and from a local brewery to a global brand.

BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie. Image: Andrew Taylor/True North Advisors
BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie. Image: Andrew Taylor/True North Advisors

In 2007 Martin and James said they aimed to produce 7,000 pints of beer a week.

Today BrewDog employs around 2,400 staff  worldwide.

It served more than 6.4 million pints and 7.9 million chicken wings across its bars globally last year.

In recent years, Martin helped master distiller, Steven Kersley, oversee BrewDog’s ambitious pivot into the spirits and cocktail market.

Why has Martin stepped down?

“After over two decades in the brewing and distilling arena sadly for personal reasons it’s time for me to leave the industry that I love deeply and hopefully had a positive impact in,” he said in a statement today.

“Leaving BrewDog isn’t easy, but I’m ready to spend less time travelling and spend some more time at home with my young family.

“It has been an honour to have worked with incredible, like-minded, colleagues who live in a world of flavour and experimentation.

“Our hard work and passion is dedicated to bringing our customers a moment of beautiful escapism from the real world. In James Taylor and Lauren Carrol, BrewDog is in very strong hands and I will always remain a massive fan.”

Martin Dickie speaking at the Brewdog AGM in 2018. Image: Darrell Benns

What’s next for Martin Dickie?

Martin already working on a new venture – this time in medicinal cannabis.

He’s launched Waterside Pharmaceuticals, based near Newburgh, with plans to grow and process cannabis for pharmaceutical use.

Both Martin and James remain “persons with significant control” of BrewDog PLC.

What was Martin like at the start of his career?

Some highlights from Martin’s 2007 Q&A with Press & Journal reporter Keith Findlay.

  • Biggest extravagance: My girlfriend
  • Currently driving: A 2002 Vectra 1.8 Club, metallic dark blue.
  • Best business advice: Put in the work and the rewards are obvious.
  • Worst business advice: People in an organisation don’t need specific roles. Just give them basic roles and the born leaders will take charge. I left shortly after.
  • Most interesting habit: Give me a bag of barley and I’ll turn it into beer.

Conversation