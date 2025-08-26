Peterhead construction firm ready for growth after winning largest-ever contract

A Peterhead construction firm is at the heart of a vast expansion at the St Fergus gas terminal – a site critical to the UK’s energy supply, processing around a third of the nation’s gas.

Maskame & Tait, which started in 1991 as a humble two-man joinery partnership with a single order for two garden sheds, has now secured the contract to lead the delivery of a 15,000 square metre extension at the site.

This project forms part of National Gas’s wider plans to upgrade the north-east energy hub.

The contract will see Maskame & Tait work alongside GJ Services Ltd, Kevin O’Brien Architects, and a team of local tradespeople and subcontractors – a move that reflects National Gas’s commitment to the regional supply chain.

Director Scott Maskame said the contract is a milestone in the firm’s journey.

“We began working with National Gas about four years ago, doing lots of repairs and it’s grown from there,” he said.

“We did some potholes. Then a car park. Now we’re doing a 15,000 square metre compound for them – and we’re also in discussions about future projects.”

Maskame & Tait’s strategic shift

Maskame & Tait was originally set up by Gary Maskame and David Tait, and grew steadily by serving customers across the Peterhead area.

After Mr Tait’s sudden passing in 2017, Gary’s son Scott stepped into a leadership role, guiding the business through a period of significant change.

In recent years, the firm has shifted focus to commercial contracts, including construction maintenance, project delivery, and supporting the growing energy sector in the north-east.

Now employing 22 staff directly, and coordinating over 50 operators across regional projects, Maskame & Tait is gearing up for further growth.

“In 2023 we shifted course in order to focus on the commercial opportunities coming our way,” said Scott Maskame.

“Given the speculation at the time surrounding the inward investment proposed with these huge energy projects around Peterhead, we made a call to increase our intake on our already established apprenticeship programme.

“The vision was that three or four years from then, when these projects were being delivered, we would have grown our workforce and positioned ourselves as a crucial part of the project supply chain.”

Mr Maskame said the company’s adaptability has been key to its success.

“We provide a full turnkey solution for projects, facilities maintenance, and the supply of any goods and services required for our clients, no matter how random,” he said.

“This flexibility is particularly crucial for delivering these large energy projects, in maintaining the clients’ facilities, and servicing the growing incoming workforce accommodation requirements.”

Crucially, Maskame & Tait ensures every penny from their National Gas contract stays in the local economy.

“Historically, a big company would come up from elsewhere and swallow everything up and then disappear again, basically,” he added.

“We’re managing to capture some of the works in these big projects and distribute that work to the local supply chain as well.”

St Fergus contract a major boost for firm

With a strong pipeline of commercial works and energy-sector projects, Maskame & Tait expects to see turnover grow by 50% next year, rising from £1.7 million in 2024.

National Gas senior project manager Louis Duthie praised the partnership:

“The West Compound Extension puts in place the infrastructure to meet future energy demands and deliver its ‘three-molecule’ (methane, hydrogen and carbon) strategy.

“We’re proud to be working with Maskame & Tait and their regional partners, whose deep local knowledge and proven delivery capability reflect our commitment to supporting the local supply chain and creating long-term value for the community.”