How twins turned fly-fishing into thriving business on Royal Deeside

A “chain of incredibly fortunate events” brought identical twins William and Alastair Peake from a small Midlands village to Royal Deeside, where five years ago they launched their fly-fishing school.

Since setting up TwinPeakes Fly Fishing at Milton of Crathes, just outside Banchory, what began as a modest two-man operation has grown into a bustling outdoor business.

Today, they offer expert casting tuition, guided fishing trips, and even outdoor cooking equipment.

The company now employs six full-time staff – including world distance cast champion Blaine Lyon — and five part-time guides on flexible contracts to meet soaring demand.

“It was quite fortuitous that we managed to get here,” says William. “Salmon fishing has traditionally been quite elitist and difficult to access.

“That’s why we wanted to open a school where anyone could walk in to and learn fly fishing.”

Fishing runs deep in the Peake family. Their grandfather, a keen angler, spent six-week stretches on Scottish rivers every year before retiring to Fochabers.

Childhood fishing trips with him sparked the twins’ passion early, leading them to study game and countryside management by age 16 – and land summer jobs as ghillies at Grimersta Estate on the Isle of Lewis.

TwinPeakes success on the Dee

“We leapt at the chance,” says William. “We were incredibly fortunate to find ourselves in the world of salmon fishing in Scotland.

“Then our grandmother bought us a fishing trip at Ballogie for our 18th – at the time we said ‘we need to live here someday’ and we managed to make it happen.”

Now certified casting instructors, the brothers have clocked up almost two decades as full-time fishing guides, leading trips as far afield as Iceland, Patagonia and New Zealand.

“We’re lucky to have a long season on the Dee,” William explains. “But travel is a big part of what we do, following the fishing seasons around the world.

“We haven’t ticked every box yet but there aren’t many places we haven’t fished.”

Reflecting on their Journey, William adds: “Our lives would look very different if we hadn’t ended up getting two jobs on the Dee.

“We felt incredibly lucky to finish up on a world-famous river doing what we love. Then we thought ‘alright, how do we find a way to teach other people to get into the sport?’.”

That question sparked the launch of TwinPeakes Fly Fishing in 2020 – just as the Covid-19 pandemic began to unfold.

“Obviously it was quite bad timing, but fishing was one of the first activities that opened up,” said William. “People really wanted to be outside.”

The brothers now run their own beat at Crathes Castle and guide clients across the river system, often introducing first-time anglers to the sport.

“To our knowledge we’re the only bricks-and-mortar designated fly fishing school open six days a week in Scotland,” says William.

Bringing outdoor cooking to Royal Deeside

Expanding on their outdoor passion, the Peakes also recently launched Scottish Firepit Co, with its own showroom at Milton of Crathes.

It all started when William, a keen hunter, set himself a challenge to cook outdoors every day for a year – rain, shine or snow.

“It was a steep learning curve, but a lot of it is about confidence,” he says.

“We spent a month of the year in Patagonia for the last ten years and out there Asado cooking is about more than the food – it’s part of the culture and a way to entertain.”

Inspired by that ethos, the brothers wanted to bring the joy of outdoor cooking to Scotland.

“We love spending time outdoors and we often take a big firepit to the beach or the river, cooking for 15 or 20 people,” says William.

Their shop now stocks Kadai fire pits, Ooni pizza ovens, and accessories and plans to add smokers and grills.

“The business has grown arms and legs, and we hope to really expand this side further,” he adds.

“I’m no expert, but I found there was no-one to guide me through how to do outdoor cooking. Like with fishing tackle, we can talk people through exactly what they need and how to do it.”