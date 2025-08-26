Potential buyer for Aberdeen’s troubled Wood Group reduces offer by £34m

Aberdeen’s Wood Group is inching toward a long-anticipated takeover by Dubai-headquartered Sidara, despite a notable drop in offer price.

Sidara, formerly Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, had suggested a “possible offer” of 35 pence per share in April – valuing Wood at around £242 million.

Following due diligence and regulatory scrutiny, Sidara has now slashed its “possible offer” to 30 pence per share – a 14% reduction.

That pegs Wood’s new valuation at roughly £207.6m, down £34.5m from the original bid.

Possible Wood Group offer slashed

The revised offer comes amid a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into Wood’s delayed accounts and questionable governance practices.

Wood’s board said it is “minded to recommend” the reduced offer.

It says Sidara has cleared major hurdles recently, completing due diligence and reaching a refinancing deal with Wood’s key lenders.

Meanwhile, Wood is continuing to work with its auditor on its accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

Sidara now has until 5pm on Thursday to make a firm offer or walk away – unless the Takeover Panel and Wood’s board agree a further extension.

Wood added: “There continues to be no certainty that an offer will be made by Sidara even if the pre-condition to the possible offer are satisfied or waived.”

The potential sale has gripped the global energy sector, where Wood remains a heavyweight with 35,000 staff across 60 nations.

There have been several deadline extensions since Wood and Sidara started takeover discussions.

Fundamentals remain strong

Seven years ago, the engineering firm was valued at more than £5 billion, but failed takeover attempts, job cuts and plunging profits have led to its share price dropping by more than 97%.

In 2025 it revealed a “difficult” and “disappointing” financial year and said “significant work” had taken place since the start of its “urgent” independent review by Deloitte.

Deloitte identified “weaknesses and failures” in Wood’s financial culture, governance and controls.

Despite this, Wood’s fundamentals remain strong after increasing its order book to £5 billion.