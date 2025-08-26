Potential buyer for Aberdeen’s troubled Wood Group reduces offer by £34m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Potential buyer for Aberdeen’s troubled Wood Group reduces offer by £34m

Despite the lower offer, the Wood board says it's "minded to recommend" Sidara's new offer to shareholders.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen-based Wood Group is the subject of a takeover attempt. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Wood Group is inching toward a long-anticipated takeover by Dubai-headquartered Sidara, despite a notable drop in offer price.

Sidara, formerly Dar Al-Handasah Consultants, had suggested a “possible offer” of 35 pence per share in April – valuing Wood at around £242 million.

Following due diligence and regulatory scrutiny, Sidara has now slashed its “possible offer” to 30 pence per share – a 14% reduction.

That pegs Wood’s new valuation at roughly £207.6m, down £34.5m from the original bid.

Possible Wood Group offer slashed

The revised offer comes amid a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into Wood’s delayed accounts and questionable governance practices.

Wood’s board said it is “minded to recommend” the reduced offer.

It says Sidara has cleared major hurdles recently, completing due diligence and reaching a refinancing deal with Wood’s key lenders.

Meanwhile, Wood is continuing to work with its auditor on its accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2024.

The Captain field.
The Wood Group is a major player in North Sea rig maintenance.

Sidara now has until 5pm on Thursday to make a firm offer or walk away – unless the Takeover Panel and Wood’s board agree a further extension.

Wood added: “There continues to be no certainty that an offer will be made by Sidara even if the pre-condition to the possible offer are satisfied or waived.”

The potential sale has gripped the global energy sector, where Wood remains a heavyweight with 35,000 staff across 60 nations.

There have been several deadline extensions since Wood and Sidara started takeover discussions.

Fundamentals remain strong

Seven years ago, the engineering firm was valued at more than £5 billion, but failed takeover attempts, job cuts and plunging profits have led to its share price dropping by more than 97%.

In 2025 it revealed a “difficult” and “disappointing” financial year and said “significant work” had taken place since the start of its “urgent” independent review by Deloitte.

Deloitte identified “weaknesses and failures” in Wood’s financial culture, governance and controls.

Despite this, Wood’s fundamentals remain strong after increasing its order book to £5 billion.

