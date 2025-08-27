Growing Aberdeen risk consultancy hits £3m sales milestone

Independent Aberdeen assurance and risk consultancy Scapa Energy has hit a major milestone – turning over £3 million a decade after launching.

Founded in 2014 by former Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspectors Stephanie and Graham Walker, the firm has since grown to a 25-strong team of consultants.

The pair launched Scapa Energy after a career seeing first-hand the devastating consequences of poorly managed risk in the energy sector.

Graham’s first trip offshore came just two weeks after the Piper Alpha tragedy while Stephanie began her career offshore for a drilling company.

“We’re passionate about helping operators to manage big risk better,” he said.

“Having both worked offshore and as investigators for the HSE we have been at the front line of when things go wrong and have that lived experience.

“My first trip offshore was only two weeks after the Piper Alpha tragedy, and within six months, we had our own major accident when a very large and uncontrolled gas release occurred.

“People risked their lives to isolate the source of the leak however, the gas cloud found an ignition source resulting in a series of explosions.”

Graham said the experience stayed with them and shaped their career paths.

He added: “Stephanie has her own experiences, as does everyone in our team, and they have become our driving force to make sure we play our part in helping to prevent workers from being in similar situations.

“It’s difficult to believe that we’ve already passed the 10-year mark with Scapa Energy and I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to achieve as a team.

“We’ve built an international reputation for our practical approach that’s rooted in real-world experience.

“We have partnered with almost every North Sea operator and are now actively supporting more than 40 clients globally across a range of industries.”

Scapa Energy’s year-on-year growth

Since opening its doors, the Victoria Street firm has grown year-on-year working across oil and gas, renewables, processing, gas storage, and large scale spirit distilling and warehousing.

Stephanie Walker, co-founder of Scapa Energy said energy and industrial leaders are stepping up to take responsibility for how major risks are managed across their organisations.

“However, as the high-hazard industries become ever more challenged, managing major risk becomes even more complex,” she said.

“We continue to see significant gaps in organisational understanding of risk and their capabilities in managing those risks.

“As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and workforce dynamics shift, the need for clear, practical, and values-driven process safety leadership has never been greater.”