How Aberdeen landmark could help power city centre comeback

A bold new chapter is unfolding at one of Aberdeen’s oldest landmarks – and the man leading it is so invested, he’s relocating to the Granite City to see it through.

The West Kirk of St Nicholas, part of the historic Mither Kirk complex in the city centre, is being brought back to use by Scot-ART, the charity best known for transforming overlooked buildings in Edinburgh into thriving creative hubs.

Now they’re applying their proven model to one of the best-preserved medieval kirks in the UK – with Aberdeen’s wider regeneration firmly in their sights.

At the centre of the effort is Iain Sneddon, Scot-ART’s chief operating officer, who says the kirk has “so much potential” to become a destination in its own right – a real economic driver for the surrounding area.

“If I’m going to do it properly, I need to be here,” he said. “This place could be the start of something that kicks off so much more.”

Tours for cruise ships, weddings – and whisky in the Drum?

Since acquiring the West Kirk, Tower and Drum in 2024, the charity has been busy connecting with community groups and local businesses to establish the best direction for the kirk.

The first wedding was hosted in July, it opened for tours during the Tall Ships Races and talks are underway with cruise operators for heritage stops near the port.

The charity is in talks with local businesses about introducing dram tastings in the Drum Aisle, regular recitals on its £1 million organ, social events and more.

Importantly, Mr Sneddon says all income is being channelled directly back into the building: “If tours and weddings will make it sustainable, why would we do anything else?”

From creative hubs to historic renewal

Though new to Aberdeen, Scot-ART’s model has already been tested. Formerly Edinburgh Palette, the organisation built a name by converting underused office buildings – including the well-known St Margaret’s House in the capital – into affordable studios and community spaces.

The success of that project laid the foundations for a national expansion and the charity’s rebrand to Scot-ART earlier this year.

In Aberdeen, the aim is not only cultural, but economic. “This isn’t just about saving an old church,” Mr Sneddon said.

“It’s about creating something unique that belongs to the city, that generates activity, and that builds a sense of ownership for the people here.”

£1.9 million vision – but activity comes first

Full refurbishment of the West Kirk is estimated at around £1.9m, but Scot-ART is taking a phased, realistic approach.

“We’re not waiting for the full amount to do something,” Mr Sneddon says.

“We’re doing things now – trialling events, opening the doors, seeing what happens.”

The next few months will see further programming take shape. A wedding fair is planned for early 2026, and Scot-ART is already working with groups like Invisible Cities, who train people affected by homelessness to deliver walking tours – with plans to potentially bring those guides inside during the winter months.

Bringing the Mither Kirk back to the people

Mr Sneddon says he’s eager to get the doors of the kirk open on a daily basis.

“Aberdonians can come along, but you also need the coach tours, you need these cruise liners to come in, and those are the people that will spend their money,” he said.

“That can only be a good thing for businesses nearby.”