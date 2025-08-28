How Aberdeen landmark could help power city centre comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Local Business

How Aberdeen landmark could help power city centre comeback

New owners Scot-ART believe St Nicholas Kirk will spark a city centre regeneration and draw cruise ship visitors and locals alike.

By Liza Hamilton
Scot-ART's chief operating officer Iain Sneddon, in the kirk's clock tower. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scot-ART's chief operating officer Iain Sneddon, in the kirk's clock tower. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A bold new chapter is unfolding at one of Aberdeen’s oldest landmarks – and the man leading it is so invested, he’s relocating to the Granite City to see it through.

The West Kirk of St Nicholas, part of the historic Mither Kirk complex in the city centre, is being brought back to use by Scot-ART, the charity best known for transforming overlooked buildings in Edinburgh into thriving creative hubs.

Now they’re applying their proven model to one of the best-preserved medieval kirks in the UK – with Aberdeen’s wider regeneration firmly in their sights.

Scot-ART’s chief operating officer Iain Sneddon is open to collaboration with local groups and businesses as it prepares to bring the kirk back to use. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

At the centre of the effort is Iain Sneddon, Scot-ART’s chief operating officer, who says the kirk  has “so much potential” to become a destination in its own right – a real economic driver for the surrounding area.

“If I’m going to do it properly, I need to be here,” he said. “This place could be the start of something that kicks off so much more.”

Tours for cruise ships, weddings – and whisky in the Drum?

Since acquiring the West Kirk, Tower and Drum in 2024, the charity has been busy connecting with community groups and local businesses to establish the best direction for the kirk.

The first wedding was hosted in July, it opened for tours during the Tall Ships Races and talks are underway with cruise operators for heritage stops near the port.

Iain Sneddon inside the ‘Mither Kirk’ or ‘M0ther Church’ of Aberdeen on Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The charity is in talks with local businesses about introducing dram tastings in the Drum Aisle, regular recitals on its £1 million organ, social events and more.

Importantly, Mr Sneddon says all income is being channelled directly back into the building: “If tours and weddings will make it sustainable, why would we do anything else?”

From creative hubs to historic renewal

Though new to Aberdeen, Scot-ART’s model has already been tested. Formerly Edinburgh Palette, the organisation built a name by converting underused office buildings – including the well-known St Margaret’s House in the capital – into affordable studios and community spaces.

The success of that project laid the foundations for a national expansion and the charity’s rebrand to Scot-ART earlier this year.

St John’s Oil Chapel located within the ancient Mither Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In Aberdeen, the aim is not only cultural, but economic. “This isn’t just about saving an old church,” Mr Sneddon said.

“It’s about creating something unique that belongs to the city, that generates activity, and that builds a sense of ownership for the people here.”

£1.9 million vision – but activity comes first

Full refurbishment of the West Kirk is estimated at around £1.9m, but Scot-ART is taking a phased, realistic approach.

“We’re not waiting for the full amount to do something,” Mr Sneddon says.

“We’re doing things now – trialling events, opening the doors, seeing what happens.”

The Kirk of St Nicholas dates back as far as 1151. The building is now owned by Scot-ART but the cemetery is owned by Aberdeen City Council. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The next few months will see further programming take shape. A wedding fair is planned for early 2026, and Scot-ART is already working with groups like Invisible Cities, who train people affected by homelessness to deliver walking tours – with plans to potentially bring those guides inside during the winter months.

Bringing the Mither Kirk back to the people

Mr Sneddon says he’s eager to get the doors of the kirk open on a daily basis.

There are 48 bells in the Mither Kirk’s granite tower, making it one of the largest carillons in the country. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Aberdonians can come along, but you also need the coach tours, you need these cruise liners to come in, and those are the people that will spend their money,” he said.

“That can only be a good thing for businesses nearby.”

