Housing association to build 600 new homes in next five years in the Highlands

A major housebuilding push is underway in the Highlands as Albyn Housing Society sets out plans for 600 affordable homes.

The homes will be built over the next five years, with the first 125 homes starting soon in Ullapool, Tain, Alness, Invergordon, Nethy Bridge and Conon Bridge.

The project is backed by a £10 million loan from the Bank of Scotland and aims to help tackle the region’s housing shortage.

It supports Highland Council’s 2024 Housing Challenge, which calls for 24,000 new homes to be delivered over the next decade.

Albyn’s 600 homes for local needs

All 600 homes will be classed as affordable, including with a mix of social rent, mid-market and shared equity options.

Designs will vary by location but will include bungalows, semi-detached homes and two-storey flats – with a strong focus on rural communities.

Homes will be energy efficient, with modern insulation, solar panels, and in some cases shared ground source heating systems – keeping bills low.

At the same time, funding will also help upgrade Albyn’s existing 3,850 homes, which stretch from Nairn to the west coast.

AI sensors for vulnerable tenants

Albyn is also rolling out ‘Fit Homes’, which use AI-powered sensors to support vulnerable tenants and reduce pressure on care services.

Albyn’s executive director Andrew Martin said the new homes were shaped by direct feedback from tenants across the Highlands.

“Albyn was established over 50 years ago to provide housing for workers at the Invergordon smelter.

“While the challenges have changed, our purpose hasn’t. We’re here to make sure people across the Highlands have access to good, affordable homes in the communities they live in.”

He said Albyn sees itself as part of the solution to the Highland Housing Challenge.

“Our five-year plan is ambitious and it reflects what local people have told us they need,” he added.

“Our tenant advisory board has been closely involved, helping us understand what works, what doesn’t, and what makes a place feel right.”

Bank backs rural housing effort

Grant Fraser, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said Albyn is helping to meet a clear and growing need.

“Albyn’s work is about more than bricks and mortar,” he said.

“It’s about creating opportunities for people to live well in the places they love.”