Aberdeen firm Wood sells US business for £81.6 million as takeover deadline looms

There has been a major development for the troubled city firm just hours before the latest deadline for a takeover bid.

By Liza Hamilton
Wood chief executive Ken Gilmartin.
Aberdeen’s Wood Group has sold one of its North American businesses for more than £80 million ahead of a key takeover deadline today.

The Aberdeen engineering giant has agreed to sell its North American Transmission and Distribution (North America T&D) business to US-based grid specialist Qualus for $110m (£81.6m).

The deal comes as Wood continues tense talks with Sidara, which earlier this week slashed its “possible offer” to 30p a share – down from a previous proposal of 35p.

The reduced bid now values Wood at around £206m, a sharp fall from its £5.23bn market capitalisation back in 2018.

Wood is under growing pressure to show it can remain independent.

The company has been battling mounting debt, negative free cash flow, and delays in publishing its 2024 accounts.

As a result, its shares have been temporarily suspended from trading since 1 May.

Wood sells North America T&D

The sale of North America T&D comes just hours before a 5pm deadline for Dubai-based Sidara to decide whether to make a formal offer for Wood.

Wood says the sale of the US unit is part of the firm’s wider plan to dispose of non-core assets and pay down debt.

Wood Group HQ in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It has now agreed around $275m worth of asset sales in 2025 – well above its original $150-200m target.

Wood said the North America T&D business, which employs around 250 people, was no longer considered central to its long-term strategy.

Chief executive Ken Gilmartin said: “We are pleased to announce continued progress of our non-core business disposal programme with the sale of North America T&D to Qualus.”

The company described the sale process as “highly competitive”. The deal is expected to complete later this year.

“This sale, along with the sale of Kelchner and the agreement to divest our interest in RWG, has led to approximately $275m of disposal proceeds agreed so far this year,” said Mr Gilmartin.

“We are now on track to exceed our previously announced target for disposal proceeds as we continue to simplify our portfolio.”

What does sale mean for Sidara deal?

The timing of the announcement comes as Sidara faces a critical decision on whether to move forward with a full takeover attempt.

On Thursday, Wood confirmed it had asked for more time to finalise discussions with Sidara.

It said “further substantive progress” had been made since Monday’s update and that talks were ongoing.

Wood’s board said it was “minded to recommend” Sidara’s “reduced possible offer of 30p a share”.

Wood is a significant employer in Aberdeen, with a 35,000-strong workforce worldwide.

