First look inside revamped Aberdeen strip club Private Eyes

The Chapel Street venue reopens after four years and a major refurbishment.

By Liza Hamilton and Kath Flannery
Nicole Anderson is the new general manager at Private Eyes on Chapel Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Nicole Anderson is the new general manager at Private Eyes on Chapel Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s original Private Eyes strip club has reopened its doors after a four-year hiatus – revealing a refreshed interior, major lighting and sound upgrades, and a more show-focused approach.

The Chapel Street venue, which first opened in 1998, was the first in what became a chain of Private Eyes gentlemen’s clubs across Scotland.

It was mothballed during the Covid-19 pandemic and remained shut while the company’s Bridge Street venue continued to operate.

Now, following a £150,000, refurbishment, the club has been reimagined with inspiration from the US club scene.

“The biggest difference people will notice is the lighting,” said owner Tony Cochrane. “We’ve completely upgraded it to give the venue more of a show feel.”

The main stage area will be used for live-streaming. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Inside the Chapel Street club, which opens its doors on Friday after a refurbishment. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The club now features a full-seated layout with tables for small groups, replacing the old bar-focused design.

Main stage extended

The main stage has been extended, and a second, smaller stage at the rear has been added to support continuous  performances throughout the night.

Mr Cochrane says 30 dancers will perform on rotation each evening, delivering themed sets and stage shows designed to run back-to-back.

A pool table has been added to the VIP area, where punters can interact with performers.

30 dancers will perform in the Private Eyes gentlemen’s club nightly. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The revamp draws inspiration from clubs in the US.

In a playful nod to the theme, memorabilia from Striptease, starring Demi Moore, will be displayed alongside vintage showgirl costumes.

Oil Week is a busy time for Private Eyes

The reopening coincides with Offshore Europe, a major event in the city’s calendar expected to bring thousands of visitors to Aberdeen.

Mr Cochrane says this is traditionally the busiest time of the year for his Aberdeen gentlemen’s clubs.

New lighting and a pool table in the VIP area. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Private Eyes on Chapel Street was Tony Cochrane’s first gentlemen’s club. Image: Tony Cochrane

In keeping with the new stage show focus for the club, Mr Cochrane says a live-streaming platform will be introduced in the coming months.

“This was our first club and it still means a lot to us,” said Mr Cochrane. “It felt like the right time to bring it back.”

Mr Cochrane, also owns Club Tropicana and Sing City, which adjoin the Chapel Street venue. He says he’s looking forward to seeing familiar faces back through the doors.

Earlier this month, he announced plans to replace Club Tropicana in Dundee with a new LGBTQ+ venue called Rainbow Loft.

