The Moray dance school where teamwork makes the dream work

Hundreds of students have been through the doors of Moray Dance since it launched in 2010.

By Liza Hamilton
Stephanie Wie-Harris who runs Moray Dance.
When Rosalyn Wie launched Moray Dance back in 2010, her goal was simple: create a fun, affordable, and professional dance school for local families.

What started as a small idea has since grown into a much-loved community institution with over 300 dancers – and counting.

Now run by daughter Stephanie Wie-Harris, Moray Dance continues to go from strength to strength.

Stephanie answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How did you get to where you are today?

Together, our dancers and the MD Team make Moray Dance. The dancers and their grownups have given us their continued dedication, support and commitment.

It’s an honour and a privilege to have a job that we all love so much.

Who helped you?

Moray Dance has been successful for over 15 years and my dad has believed in the business since day one. His unwavering support means the world to me and my mum.

Moray Dance now has over 300 students and is looking for its own studio.

My husband, daughter, and extended family have also played a huge part. From listening and giving advice to providing child and dog care – I’m so grateful to have their support.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Teamwork makes the dream work. It’s Miss Hollie’s saying and it has become a school motto, symbolising the team spirit at Moray Dance.

What is your greatest achievement?

Personally, my daughter, my dogs, my husband, and my career. I’m a working mum whose husband works offshore.

I’m proud to be running a dance school with more than 300 dancers, regularly organising shows and exams and keeping on top of my own professional development.

I love what we achieve with our dancers – watching them grow and being a part of their journey. Once an MD Star, always an MD Star.

How are you managing the rising cost of doing business?

Through the cost of living increases, we’ve always tried to keep prices at a minimum.

To continue to help our dancers with things like show and exam costs, we’re now exploring different ways to raise additional funds.

What do you still hope to achieve?

The dream is to have our own studio. I’ve looked and searched for years. Demand for classes continues to rise and I need somewhere that’s big enough for three studios.

It would have to be easily accessible, with toilets, a waiting room, storage and parking. In the right location and within my budget. I’m not asking for much.

We’ve been running for 15 years and if we are going to do it, we have to get it right.

